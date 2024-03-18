Despite a very divisive Rotten Tomatoes score, Lindsay Lohan's new Netflix movie is climbing the streamer's ranking

Just days after hitting the streamer, Lindsey Lohan’s new movie Irish Wish has shot up the Netflix top 10 rankings, but despite the views, the movie has left audiences divided.

Released on March 15, the movie follows one unlucky-in-love woman named Maddie (Lohan) who puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding in Ireland. As per the Netflix synopsis, "Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love and finds herself in an alternate reality where a chance encounter shows her that sometimes you need to be careful who you wish for. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

As of March 18, Irish Wish is the second most popular movie worldwide on the streamer, losing first place to fellow Netflix original Damsel starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. But despite its impressive ranking, Irish Wish is leaving audiences and critics divided, which is reflected in its 34% score and 42% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Many critics have pointed out the movie’s stereotypical commentary on Irish culture as Wendy Ide from The Guardian puts it, "There are no leprechauns in this abysmal romantic comedy. Otherwise, though, pretty much no theme-park Ireland cliche is left unturned,". Whilst Roger Moore from Movie Nation adds, "Saints preserve us, one and all wasted a good trip to Ireland on this."

However, many are seeing the pot of gold at the end of the rather lackluster rainbow so to speak, concluding that Irish Wish is so bad, it’s kind of… good. "It’s genuinely terrible, but also oddly watchable," says Kevin Maher from The Sunday Times , and fans seem to agree as one tweets , "Irish Wish is like if they made My Best Friend’s Wedding in Ireland and it was bad… by which I mean it is an instant classic."

Alongside the Mean Girls star, the cast also includes Star Trek: Picard ’s Ed Speleers, Versailles Alexander Vlahos, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Tan, and Ayesha Curry.