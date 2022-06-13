iPad Mini deals return to record low prices with $100 discount

Amazon's latest iPad deals have dropped the 2021 iPad Mini down to its lowest price ever this week, all thanks to a $100 discount. You'll find the miniature tablet on sale for just $399.99 right now (was $499) (opens in new tab). That's excellent news if you're after a pocket-sized device. The 6th generation Mini is one of Apple's more premium tablets, so we don't often see price cuts this large, making this a must-see offer.

In fact, we've only seen iPad deals going this cheap once before. We were treated to this $100 saving right at the end of April, but it only lasted for a couple of days. That means we don't know how long this latest round of discounts will stick around for - if you've had your eye on this particular device, it's well worth heading over sooner rather than later.

Originally released in September last year, we had never seen the iPad Mini going for less than $450 before April's iPad deals. In fact, this device has spent most of its life between $460 and $499. However, since then, costs have been hovering around the $410 mark. Considering this is one of the best gaming tablets on the market, a further discount back down to $399.99 is excellent value.

If the Mini above doesn't quite fit the bill, you'll find plenty of iPad deals running across the range right now. We're rounding up all the lowest prices on the latest models just below.

