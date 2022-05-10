Indie Hogwarts Legacy-like Spells & Secrets gets a new co-op trailer

Hogwarts Legacy indie-alternative Spells & Secrets has received a new co-op trailer that shows what kind of antics you and another player can get up to in the Academy of Greifenstein.

With just a few hours left on the game’s Kickstarter campaign , developer Rokaplay has shared a new co-op trailer for Spells & Secrets, where we can see the perks of playing in local co-op mode. Don’t worry if you don’t have any local co-op friends to play with though, as Spells & Secrets will also support online co-op via Steam Remote Play.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like having a secondary player to help face up against enemies and solve puzzles in the Academy of Greifenstein really comes in handy. Perhaps most appealing though, having someone to play alongside you will also give you the added bonus of playing a quick game of football - with the help of a little magic of course.

If this is the first time you’ve heard about Spells & Secrets, here’s what you need to know. Closely resembling the likes of Hogwarts Legacy and other elements of the Harry Potter franchise, Spells & Secrets is a 3D action-adventure game with puzzle mechanics and procedural elements within it. Players will be able to customize their own character as they make their way through Greifenstein, improving their magical abilities as they go along.

Spells & Secrets isn’t expected to release until Q2 (April - June) 2023 on PC/Steam and Q3 (July - September) on Nintendo Switch, but the developer has said it plans to release an Early Access PC version sometime this year. As of the time of writing this, the Spells & Secrets Kickstarter campaign has less than five hours to go - so we suggest checking it out quickly if this sounds like your kind of game.