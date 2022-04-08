Spells & Secrets looks like a wholesome alternative to Hogwarts Legacy and it got funded in one day

Spells & Secrets is combining the world of wizarding with puzzle-solving and a slew of magical powers.

This wholesome-looking game is a 3D action-adventure title that uses procedural elements to create a magical sandbox for players to explore. It's like Hogwarts Legacy, but scaled down with roguelike elements and an expansive, unique spell system.

After you create your own wizarding student, you'll be able to learn a variety of spells that you can use against the enemies that stand in your way as you explore the Academy of Greifenstein. You can play solo or with 2-player local co-op or Steam via Remote Play, all the while searching for powerful artifacts to continue honing your Spells.

There are also a smattering of classmates in dire straits who need your help, so you've got to save them using your newfound powers. Choose between casting a variety of spells in creative ways to fend off a series of magical creatures and watch your character grow into the wizard they were meant to be.

The project launched on Kickstarter (opens in new tab), the product of developer Rokaplay, and earned all $21,727 of its funding in one day. It's currently sitting at $28,019 at the time of writing, with 530 backers. There are a variety of stretch goals, including a more extensive character creator at $43k, as well. The project is running until May 10, so there's still plenty of time to continue earning.

If you're looking for an alternative to Hogwarts Legacy and want something cute and cozy to help you live out your wizarding dreams, Spells & Secrets might be the answer. Rokaplay plans to release the completed game in Q2 2023 on PC/Steam and Q3/Q4 2023 on Switch. Players can jump into an Early Access version on PC/Steam later in 2022.

Can't wait to enroll in magic school? Here are the best RPGs that you can play right now.