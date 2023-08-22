Immortals of Aveum greyveil plaza puzzle tower

The Immortals of Aveum Greyveil Plaza tower puzzle can be reached in chapter 4, but you won’t be able to solve it until much later as you need a particular spell. This strange tower arrangement takes up a lot of space in Greyveil Plaza, and given that it’s covered in magic colors, it looks pretty important too. There’s nothing you can do with it unless you’ve reached chapter 12 in Immortals of Aveum, but when you do crack the puzzle, you’ll get some decent endgame rewards. Here’s what you need to do to solve the Greyveil Plaza tower puzzle in Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum Greyveil Plaze tower puzzle solution

Before getting into the proper solution, be aware that this Immortals of Aveum puzzle can only be solved if you have the Refract Augment which upgrades the Disrupt Control spell. You’ll get Refract as part of ‘The Binding Mark’ chapter of the story, so it’s impossible to miss. Refract allows you to use Disrupt on certain colored orbs to create a forked beam that can activate pairs of eye-like devices.



Once you’ve got Refract, complete the chapter normally and begin the next one called ‘Colossal’. Your objective will be to meet Captain Selko at Thayven’s Point, but you can freely explore Lucium instead, so head to Greyveil Plaza using a portal and solve the tower puzzle like this:

Go over to the outer ring block with green circle markings on it and throw the attached lever to move the stone hand piece into position. This hand holds a refract orb that changes color and is important later.

(Image credit: EA)

On the central tower, shoot the blue square node attached to the metal arm to rotate the lower section of the tower.

(Image credit: EA)

Next, shoot the green circle node attached to the metal arm at the top of the tower. This will rotate the top section of the tower into position and will activate the green circle symbols, causing two green eye-like devices to rise behind the block and the refract orb to become green too. Stand so that you’re directly facing the two green eye devices with the green orb in between. Use the Disrupt spell, aiming its beam at the orb to hit both eye devices, turning them white. You may need to move around to get the angle right, but once they’re activate the big statue in the stone wall behind should rotate its weapon.

(Image credit: EA)

Now you need to do the same thing but for the red outer ring block. Start by activating the lever to move the hand piece. Shoot the red triangle node attached to the metal arm in the middle of the tower. As before this will raise two red eye devices and turn the refract orb red.

(Image credit: EA)

Use Refract to activate the red eyes. Again, this will cause the other statue in the stone wall to rotate its weapon. With both weapons out the way, two blue eye devices are now exposed high up on the stone wall. Go over to the blue outer ring block and activate the lever.

(Image credit: EA)

Shoot the red, then green, then blue nodes on the tower to turn the orb blue. Use Refract one more time to activate the blue eyes.

(Image credit: EA)

With all the eye devices activated, the puzzle is solved! The tower will sink into the ground and a special Shroudfane will rise in its place, providing your rewards. Now you have access to the ‘Den of Azza-Kel’ Shroudfane – a brutally difficult boss fight against the magnus Azza-Kel – and a gold chest. The chest contains 2,000 Arcanum, helping you get Ascensions, and 1 Legendary Essence, which are needed for crafting and upgrading Legendary-tier gear. The Azza-Kul Shroudfane is just one of six of these endgame boss dens, aptly named ‘The Six’, so make sure you hunt down the other five for some top-tier gear.

