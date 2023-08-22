Choosing the right Immortals of Aveum difficulty level is important as you’ll find the combat challenge varies a lot, with Apprentice being the easiest and Immortal being pretty tough. However, it does seem like combat is the only thing that changes with each difficulty level, so you won’t have to worry about brutal platforming or stricter puzzles. Thankfully, you can switch between the three difficulty options too, letting you tailor your Immortals of Aveum experience quite easily. If you want to know more about the Immortals of Aveum difficulty levels, here are all the details you need.

Immortals of Aveum difficulty

There are three Immortals of Aveum difficulty levels that you can pick from in the game, each tailored to provide a different experience based on your skill level and what you want to get out of the game:

Apprentice : A casual combat experience. Choose this if you’re inexperienced with FPS games or just want to enjoy the story of Immortals of Aveum.

: A casual combat experience. Choose this if you’re inexperienced with FPS games or just want to enjoy the story of Immortals of Aveum. Magnus : A balanced mode that offers a challenge in places and the game’s recommended difficulty. I played the game on this mode and found it fine aside from a few difficulty spikes further into the game.

: A balanced mode that offers a challenge in places and the game’s recommended difficulty. I played the game on this mode and found it fine aside from a few difficulty spikes further into the game. Immortal: A tougher combat experience with enemies that hit harder. Play this if you’re an experienced FPS player and want a bit more of a challenge.

While you’ll pick one of these as you start a new game, you’re not locked into your difficulty choice either as Immortals of Aveum allows you to adjust the difficulty at any time via the ‘gameplay’ page of the ‘settings’ menu. As you unlock new Sigils, Spells, and gear for Jak, you might find that the increased power makes enemies easier to fight, and so upping the difficulty might be worthwhile. It’s also possible that the difficulty you choose will affect how long it takes to beat Immortals of Aveum too.

