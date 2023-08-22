The best Immortals of Aveum spells and magic explained

With so many Immortals of Aveum spells and magic powers to choose from, it can be hard to know which ones are best and how to combo them together. There are 27 spells to collect, and while not all of them are directly offensive options, that’s still a lot of spells to sling out and test. Here’s what you need to know about the best Immortals of Aveum spells, as well as how all the spells work.

Best Immortals of Aveum spells and combos

(Image credit: EA)

With such a variety of spells and abilities to use in Immortals of Aveum, there are certain combos that work incredibly well and can make good spells even better:

Lash + any red magic Strike : A simple, fast, and effective combo for early-game battles, reel enemies in with Lash and blast them away with Breachfire, Fragfire, or Burstfire.

: A simple, fast, and effective combo for early-game battles, reel enemies in with Lash and blast them away with Breachfire, Fragfire, or Burstfire. Javelin + Limpets/Time Slow + Shield: The Javelin blue magic Strike is incredibly powerful but demands accuracy. Help yourself out by slowing down your targets with one of the time-slowing abilities of green magic and throw your Shield up for good measure too.

The Javelin blue magic Strike is incredibly powerful but demands accuracy. Help yourself out by slowing down your targets with one of the time-slowing abilities of green magic and throw your Shield up for good measure too. Maelstrom + Shield + Vortex: The Maelstrom Strike is great for hitting lots of enemies with lots of damage, but the movement penalty leaves you vulnerable. Use the shield for added protection and cluster enemies together with Vortex for easy damage.

The Maelstrom Strike is great for hitting lots of enemies with lots of damage, but the movement penalty leaves you vulnerable. Use the shield for added protection and cluster enemies together with Vortex for easy damage. Disrupt + Bash + Fragfire: For a high-damage red magic combo, try to Spellbreak an enemy with Disrupt, follow up with Bash to quickly get in close, the blast away with the Fragfire Strike. If you’ve got the Mana, use Blastwave too.

All Immortals of Aveum spells and types

(Image credit: EA)

The Immortals of Aveum magic system is built upon three colors of magic, each with their own theme and function. Blue/Force magic is precise and defensive, Red/Chaos magic is destructive and close-combat-focused, and Green/Life magic sits in the middle of those – its spells are medium-range and offer a mix of self-healing, damage-over-time, and time manipulation effects.

As well as a color, each spell that Jak can use is also categorized into a type, and each type is used in a different way. Strikes are basic spells with infinite ‘ammo’ while Furies use a limited Mana resource, and Augments are just passive upgrades, for example. Here’s a rundown of all the magic tricks and spells you can get in Immortals of Aveum:

Strikes

(Image credit: EA)

Basic, projectile-based attacks that are determined by and directly fired from Jak’s equipped Sigils. There are three Strikes for each magic type, so that’s nine in total. You can swap out your Sigils to try new Strikes in the gear menu, and you can obviously switch between your magic types by pressing Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation. The available Strikes are:

Shrikebolt (Blue): A precise, long-range shot that deals good critical damage. It’s got the highest fire rate of all the blue Strikes and should be treated like a marksman rifle.

A precise, long-range shot that deals good critical damage. It’s got the highest fire rate of all the blue Strikes and should be treated like a marksman rifle. Arclight (Blue): This Strike is much more like a sniper rifle, firing powerful shots with high recoil and the ability to pierce enemies.

This Strike is much more like a sniper rifle, firing powerful shots with high recoil and the ability to pierce enemies. Javelin (Blue): Javelin fires the most powerful blue Strike shots, but you need to charge up each one, so it’s also got a very slow fire rate.

Javelin fires the most powerful blue Strike shots, but you need to charge up each one, so it’s also got a very slow fire rate. Breachfire (Red): Fire out blasts of red magic in a wide spread with this spell. Sustained damage up close.

Fire out blasts of red magic in a wide spread with this spell. Sustained damage up close. Fragfire (Red): An even wider blast of red magic that deals high damage with each shot but has a very slow fire rate.

An even wider blast of red magic that deals high damage with each shot but has a very slow fire rate. Burstfire (Red): Lob an exploding burst of red magic that functions like a close-range grenade launcher with high area-of-effect damage.

Lob an exploding burst of red magic that functions like a close-range grenade launcher with high area-of-effect damage. Stormshards (Green): Assuming the assault rifle/sub-machine gun role, Stormshards are great at medium-range and their tracking projectiles are easy to use.

Assuming the assault rifle/sub-machine gun role, Stormshards are great at medium-range and their tracking projectiles are easy to use. Seeker Stormshards (Green): Trading fire rate for even more accuracy, Seeker Stormshards fire a smaller volley of projectiles but they all have great tracking capabilities.

Trading fire rate for even more accuracy, Seeker Stormshards fire a smaller volley of projectiles but they all have great tracking capabilities. Maelstrom (Green): The Maelstrom Strike is like a green magic minigun. It can fire a lot of projectiles extremely quickly but it’s at the cost of your own movement speed.

Controls

(Image credit: EA)

Non-lethal abilities that manipulate and disrupt the enemy to your advantage. The three available Controls are:

Lash (Blue): A magic chain that you throw out to pull small enemies in or pull yourself to larger enemies.

A magic chain that you throw out to pull small enemies in or pull yourself to larger enemies. Limpets (Green): Fire homing green blobs from a vial that stick to enemies and slow them down while attached. Limpets must also be used in puzzles and platforming to slow glowing objects down.

Fire homing green blobs from a vial that stick to enemies and slow them down while attached. Limpets must also be used in puzzles and platforming to slow glowing objects down. Disrupt (Red): Zap an enemy with a stunning laser beam. Hit an enemy when they’re health bar is glowing yellow (indicating that they’re casting a spell) and you’ll trigger a Spellbreak, which deals damage and cancels their spell.

Augments

(Image credit: EA)

Useful, protective abilities and upgrades for existing powers. All of these are found during the story of Immortals of Aveum:

Blink (Green) : A lateral dodge that can be used to quickly evade spells and approaching enemies.

: A lateral dodge that can be used to quickly evade spells and approaching enemies. Shield (Blue) : A defensive barrier that can absorb a limited amount of damage from enemy attacks. You can still use your own spells while it’s active, but at the cost of slower movement.

: A defensive barrier that can absorb a limited amount of damage from enemy attacks. You can still use your own spells while it’s active, but at the cost of slower movement. Animate: This spell is reserved for puzzles and platforming only. Objects that have been marked with a green rune can be contextually manipulated to get Jak to new areas.

This spell is reserved for puzzles and platforming only. Objects that have been marked with a green rune can be contextually manipulated to get Jak to new areas. Hover: Jump again after your double jump to briefly glide through the air, allowing you to cross gaps and sling spells from the air.

Jump again after your double jump to briefly glide through the air, allowing you to cross gaps and sling spells from the air. Restore : Another contextual Augment spell, Restore allows you to cleanse areas of corrupting Lurge by interacting with the corruption nodes. Doing so will release Leylodons though so watch out!

: Another contextual Augment spell, Restore allows you to cleanse areas of corrupting Lurge by interacting with the corruption nodes. Doing so will release Leylodons though so watch out! Grapple : An upgrade for Lash that allows you to ride Leylines or grapple to Lash Anchors to reach new areas.

: An upgrade for Lash that allows you to ride Leylines or grapple to Lash Anchors to reach new areas. Refract : Upgrades the Disrupt Control spell so that it can be used on Refract Prisms and orbs to solve puzzles.

: Upgrades the Disrupt Control spell so that it can be used on Refract Prisms and orbs to solve puzzles. Wardbreaker: An upgrade to your regular melee attack that lets you punch through Blue Wards that block off areas.

Furies

(Image credit: EA)

Powerful spells that do not come from Jak’s Sigils and instead use Fury Mana when cast. Using these is essential to countering certain effects and enemy types, so make sure you use them often. You’ll also get some of these during story progress, but others you’ll need to unlock elsewhere:

Shatter (Blue): Send out a wave of blue magic that explodes in blue spikes when it hits an enemy. It does high damage against blue shields.

Send out a wave of blue magic that explodes in blue spikes when it hits an enemy. It does high damage against blue shields. Blastwave (Red): Create a devastating wave of red magic all around. Wide area-of-effect damage means it’s good for crowds or when you’re surrounded.

Create a devastating wave of red magic all around. Wide area-of-effect damage means it’s good for crowds or when you’re surrounded. Torrent (Green): Fire out a volley of green magic missiles. Useful for dealing damage to anything in front of you, regardless of range.

Fire out a volley of green magic missiles. Useful for dealing damage to anything in front of you, regardless of range. Bash (Red): a red-magic-powered punch that deals high damage and staggers enemies. Great against enemies protected with red magic armor.

a red-magic-powered punch that deals high damage and staggers enemies. Great against enemies protected with red magic armor. Vortex (Blue): Create a blue magic vortex that sucks in enemies, grouping them up.

Create a blue magic vortex that sucks in enemies, grouping them up. Time Slow (Green): Slow time in an area, making this a very useful spell against fast-moving enemies and a good Limpet substitute.

Dominion

(Image credit: EA)

The Dominion is Jak’s ultimate magic ability. You need to build up Dominion Mana to use them. It seems like there’s only one you can get which is Immolate – a powerful beam that blends all three magic colors together to shred enemies hit by it.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.