I'm playing a D&D adventure set nearby Baldur's Gate, and it's cheaper than ever this Black Friday

Cultists, goblins, and a merry band of mismatched adventurers. Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is one of the newest D&D adventures, and if it sounds a little like Baldur's Gate 3, that's because it's set not too far away from the bustling Sword Coast city as seen in Larian's CRPG.

If you've yet to check it out, you're in luck. The hardback adventure book is on sale for just $39.97 on Amazon right now, bagging you $20 off one of the best D&D books yet. I can personally attest to that, having played a fair few hours of Phandelver and Below as a gruff wood elf barbarian. I'm not saying it's one of the top Black Friday D&D deals for no reason, though. It's a very recent release that has been fluctuating in price all week, but with Black Friday finally here, it now seems to be settling. It could yet drop lower yet again, though, so it's definitely one of the Black Friday gaming deals to keep an eye on this weekend.

While this bargain is one I've scouted out for you US readers, anyone from outside the region should scroll down to find local Black Friday deals for all things TTRPG and beyond. For now though, let me tell you a little more about what makes Phandelver and Beyond worth your time and money during Black Friday 2023.

Should you buy Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk?

Phandelver and Beyond: The Shattered Obelisk is a strong buy this Black Friday if you're looking to introduce friends and family to the world of D&D. The fantasy-exploration focus of it makes Phandelver easily accessible for new and experienced adventurers alike, so your more learned campaign buddies shouldn't be feeling bored by it at all.

From the perspective of a party member, I really love how the world opens up slowly as you learn more about it. My fellow travellers and I enjoyed playing detectives of sorts, as well as kidnapping a nasty little goblin to use as leverage against hordes more. It made for a truly flexible experience that was easily tailored to suit our range of skill levels, and I definitely recommend it to anyone searching for a great beginner campaign to kick things off.

As for whether you should get Phandelver and Beyond from the perspective of a DM, I asked GR'S Tabletop & Mech Editor, Benjamin Abbott, for his input. "This adaptation - and expansion, actually - of the 2014 D&D Starter Set is still just as easy and enjoyable to run as before. While it's not necessarily the most fleshed-out campaign at first, that gives you loads of room to add your own flavor as and when you like. Plus, the new missions added onto the end will suit you if you've been playing, and loving, Baldur's Gate 3. Because who doesn't love those gross Mind Flayers and their complete lack of interpersonal skills or boundaries?"

"In short, Phandelver and Below is great for new DMs or existing ones whose party ran the original Lost Mine of Phandelver quest back in the day," according to Ben. You heard the man; what are you waiting for?

