Idris Elba wants to make another Luther movie. The actor starred in Luther: The Fallen Sun, which premiered on Netflix back in February.

"Yeah, it did really well," Elba told Collider. "Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement, since it was the first film from the television show. I'm hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed."

Luther did hit the number one spot on the weekly Netflix top 10, but didn't manage to crack the top 10 Netflix most watched movies of all time.

The film is a continuation of the Luther TV show and co-stars Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo, while Elba was back as John Luther.

"It's not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we're going for," Elba previously told Total Film of his Luther franchise ambitions. "John is a leading character in a film that he's the hero of. That's the comparison I'm making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them. But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence. I want people to be like: 'Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.' And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I'm too old, someone else will step in to play John." Elba has since revealed why he has taken himself out of the Bond conversation.

The actor can currently be seen in the Apple TV Plus show Hijack, while he's also set to star in, direct, and produce the prison break action-thriller Infernus.

