I won't be worrying about stick drift next year - one of my favorite controllers is now under $40

A lot of the controllers I've reviewed this year have been super expensive. Don't get me wrong, most of them have been great, but price tags higher than $200 aren't what most players will want to see. Luckily, one brand has stood above the pack in terms of offering value for money in 2023.

The GameSir T4 Kaleid is one of my favorite controllers of the past twelve months, and if you play on a Nintendo Switch or a PC, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better gamepad for the money.

Usually, this transparent controller with Hall Sensor sticks would only set you back $41.99 / £41.99 anyway, but thanks to some pre-Christmas deals at Amazon, you can get it for $37.79 in the US and only £35.69 in the UK.

Admittedly, these aren't massive discounts, but massive discounts don't usually happen to price tags this small. When I reviewed the T4K earlier in the year, I was amazed at the level of comfort it had. It immediately took a place on our best PC controller and best Switch controller lists, and it'll take something pretty special to dethrone it.

I should also say that I've been watching the price of this controller like a hawk this year. Annoyingly, it wasn't even on offer for Black Friday, so this wee Christmas sale is no short of a festive miracle. With two programmable back buttons and thumbsticks that are immune to stick drift, this is a worthy gift for gamers on either side of the Atlantic.

Should you buy the GameSir T4 Kaleid?

Something I really like about the T4 Kaleid is its microswitch face buttons. These have a spongy action to them, but press in with a satisfying click. Its ergonomics in the back button department are some of the best I tested this year. So much so that when I'm not testing out a new controller for review, this is the gamepad I use to play games on a PC.

It should be noted that if you're playing on an Xbox, the GameSir G7 SE is probably the one to go for. It's essentially a slightly smaller version of the same gamepad, except it has compatibility with Microsoft's machines and the best gaming PCs. In addition, that pad trades out a transparent shell for a white one you can paint. Or at least, Gamesir would really like it if you'd paint it.

I found in my time with this controller that it plays platformers excellently, as those back buttons and microswitch face buttons make jumping around in Celeste feel great. At the same time, the T4K was just as at home in third-person action. I remember taking Bowser out so easily in Super Mario 64 that I felt as though this controller gave me an unfair advantage over him.

I've also seen a lot of Redditors discuss the T4K's modding capabilities, and while that isn't exactly my scene, it's yet another reason to buy it.

