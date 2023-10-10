I use this keypad for all my FPS games on PC, and it's currently on sale for Prime Day

I have the very fortunate position of getting to review the latest and greatest gaming controllers for a living. If you ask me to pick a side on the controller-versus-mouse-and-keyboard war, I will knowingly go down swinging, and pick a gamepad pretty much every time. Now before you call me an idiot on Twitter, I know - first-person aiming with a mouse and the number of functions on a keyboard vastly outperform the very best controllers that exist. But still, I prefer a pro controller.

I could go on and on about my thoughts on this fiery debate, but in truth, I actually hate it. I'm a firm believer in choosing the hardware that's right for you - whether it's right for comfort, accessibility, or what you individually feel more effective with. I also hate how toxic that online war can be, and I'm constantly on the lookout for pacifying options that split themselves down the middle of the best PC controllers and the best gaming keyboards.

Enter Azeron, a brand that makes custom keypads that are designed to suit your every comfort whim, while offering the massive functionality and speed of a full-sized keyboard. This time last year I reviewed the Azeron Cyborg in a previous job, and when you first see it you might think it looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. To quote our Tabletop and Merch Editor, "It looks like it holds your hand with its weird robot fingers." It's currently $11 off for the standard version at Amazon, or nearly $30 less for the special edition alternative.

The idea is that you rest one hand in this ergonomic cradle, and use simple finger twitches to click its keys. You don't need to find the WASD home position or always keep a digit locked to those in-game functions. Your thumb has a joystick to use for movement on the side of the pad, and your other hand is free to use a mouse as you would normally. Compared to a keyboard (which I've never felt at home on), an Azeron keypad gives me so much confidence I'm pressing the right keys while having the familiar thumbstick movement I'd have on the best PS5 controllers.

The great news is that Azeron has a range of keypads available on Amazon, and with Prime Day gaming deals raging on for the October Big Deal Days event, the brand is running a few exclusive discounts.

You can currently save up to $60 on Azeron's Cyborg keypads. More specifically, there's a 10% discount on a few special edition Cyborg colors, including Beast, White Lime, Sneaky Lily.

Azeron Cyborg | $219 $208 at Amazon

Save $11 - If it's the more basic colors you want and you aren't that interested in getting a fully customized keypad, go for one of the standard colors like this red version. Right now it's below the average price you'll find it at elsewhere, although we have seen it drop down to $184 a couple of times in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You aren't a massive fan of gaming on a keyboard

✅ You like having thumbstick movement

✅ You don't need customization Don't buy it if: ❌ You think setting up custom profiles will be a faff

Azeron Cyborg (Special Edition) | $272 $244.80 at Amazon

Save $27.20 - Azeron's more customized keypads don't go on sale very often, and they do admittedly up the price by some margin. Either way, if you care about aesthetics and you want something with a little more personality, this 10% discount is pretty rarified. Buy it if: ✅ You aren't a massive fan of gaming on a keyboard

✅ You like having thumbstick movement

✅ You want a custom look Don't buy it if: ❌ You can't be bothered making profiles

These deals are, annoyingly, only available in the US, and seem to be exclusive to Prime Members. If you're already wise to Azeron's antics, you can refresh a keypad you already own with new grip tapes that are 5% cheaper too.

When I'm not testing out the latest controllers on PC, I barely ever use a keyboard. Especially in competitive first-person shooters. Don't get me wrong, my loyalty will always probably be to a gamepad, but the Azeron Cyborg offers me the best of every world, so why wouldn't I use it? I even found it improved my speedrunning time in Dishonored, a game I've played with every device available.

Admittedly, it can be a bit of a faff to set up for each game - you assign each of the cradle's 29 keys to typical keyboard functions, but since every game differs ever so slightly, it can result in you spending a lot of time in the setup phase before a game.

When you do get things tailored to your liking though, the experience of playing with an Azeron Cyborg is unreal. Nothing else I've tested so far has blended the worlds of keyboard and gamepads so coherently, and in a lot of games, it actually makes me a much better player.

Want more gaming accessory deals this Prime Day? Take a look at the best gaming headsets, the best gaming mouse, and the best VR headsets.