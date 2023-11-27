I use these gaming earbuds almost every day, and they're stupidly cheap for Cyber Monday

The wireless earbud market is pretty competitive, especially when Cyber Monday deals roll around. It doesn't help that there are loads of big brands out there that all dominate the marketing side of things. I used to swear by Samsung's Galaxy Buds since I've always used their partner phones, but this year I've been testing a set of buds that have convinced me never to waste my money on Samsung's overpriced buds again.

I'm talking about the EarFun Air Pro 3s, which, since receiving earlier this year, I've used on an almost daily basis. Once Cyber Monday gaming deals are out of the way, this is one of the first reviews I'll write, but I wouldn't recommend you wait for then, because they're an absolute steal right now.

Down from $82.98, which is pretty cheap anyway, these noise-canceling earbuds are only $55.99 just now, which is ludicrously affordable for an audio solution that's this good.

I use the EarFun Air Pro 3s for listening to music and audiobooks when I go on walks, I use them for phone calls when I want to have my hands free for cooking, and when I take one of the best mobile controllers on the go, I pair them up to my phone and play Game Pass games with the awesome ultra-low latency setting. Nothing I turn these buds to lets me down, so before I tell you more about why I recommend them, here's a closer look a the Cyber Monday deal that's available.

EarFun Air Pro 3 | $82.98 $55.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - Getting a decent pair of noise-canceling earbuds for under $60 is pretty difficult, but EarFun has you covered here. These buds are packed with features for that money, including ultra-low latency, and a really solid app for customizing sound profiles. Buy it if: ✅ You want a new pair of wireless earbuds for gaming, calls, or music

✅ You're on a budget

✅ You want super-balanced sound quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the most powerful audio drivers available Price check: Walmart $89.99 | EarFun $50

Why I'd recommend the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds

(Image credit: Future)

Straight away, you might notice a cosmetic similarity to something like Apple's Airpods, since the EarFun Air Pro 3s have that dangly earing-type look. The thing I'd add though, is that they fit in my ears way better than most earbuds of that shape because they have a better angle change for the part that actually goes into your ears.

On the user-experience end, they also have an improvement over some of the other best gaming earbuds I've used because they have a small circular landing pad where you can use touch controls - no more fumbling about and tapping random parts of your ear to try and get a song to skip - it's a really easy-to-find area.

Of course, audio is going to be the sole reason you buy or don't buy these, so let me say now that these earbuds have some of the most balanced audio I've come across. Admittedly, they aren't quite as powerful as I'd like them to be, but then again, some playing around in the EarFun app lets you improve that a bit.

Honestly, the amount of features here is wild for the money you pay. I haven't even scratched the surface of why I'd recommend these to you - the noise canceling is so solid for the price, and you also get multi-device connectivity. Finally, battery life and connectivity are nothing short of excellent for this price. In months of using them, I've maybe only charged them twice or three times, and they connect to my phone as soon as I open the case - just as quickly as the official Samsung Galaxy Buds ever did.

