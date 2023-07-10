I review gaming monitors for a living, and I can't refuse this Samsung Odyssey deal ahead of Prime Day

4K gaming monitors are anything but cheap, and if you’re convinced you need one over a 1080p or 1440p display, you’ll want to go on the Prime Day hunt. While choosing an affordable UHD panel sometimes means trading away other valuable features to keep costs down, it is possible to have your specs cake and eat it. For example, I just stumbled across a Odyssey Neo 4K screen with a killer early Prime Day price tag, and its refresh rate genuinely caught me off guard.

Over on Amazon right now, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is down from $1,299.99 to $849.99, thanks to a chonky 35% discount. The almost- Prime Day monitor deal knocks $450 off the original price of this premium 4K panel, and it also boasts 165Hz capabilities. The latter refresh rate prompted me to double check the screen’s specs, as display in this price range normally tap out at 144Hz. Yet, its speeds hold true, and you can now grab what I’d consider one of the highest-spec screens out there for substantially less than $1,000.

Of course, we’re talking about one of Samsung’s Odyssey Neo displays, so you’ll be investing in more than just a high refresh rate and resolution. Armed with a curved mini LED screen and HDR 2000 abilities, this panel looks like a gaming monitor portal to another world compared to standard models. Immersion is the name of the game with the Neo G7, and it also boasts a Coresync lighting system that’ll drench your desk color. Don’t worry, your Steam library won’t come to life like in Jumanji, but your brain might think that’s the case for a split second.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 | $1,299.99 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $450 - If you're looking for premium monitor specs that pack a punch, the Odyssey Neo G7 deserves your attention. You're going to need a high end graphics card to make full use of this 4K 165Hz kaiju, but it offers incredible mini LED specs and immersive features for under $1,000. Price check: Walmart $899.99

Admittedly, $850 is still a lot to pay for a display, especially if you’re not rocking a graphics card like the Nvidia RTX 4090 . I’ve already delved into why it’s okay to buy a 1080p monitor this Prime Day , and that same advice applies here, but it’s sometimes more helpful to play devil’s advocate.

I still wouldn’t recommend picking up something you can’t make full use of, even if it is a whopping Prime Day gaming deal , but if you are working towards a high-spec setup, picking up the Odyssey Neo G7 will contribute to your efforts. The higher-than-average refresh rate sweetens the deal too, as it means you’ll feel the benefits even if your PC or console game of choice can’t quite pull off 4K at higher frame rates.

Thankfully, Samsung’s 4K kaiju isn’t the only discounted display ahead of Prime Day, as the 1080p Odyssey G3 and 1440p Odyssey G5 are also available for less. You’ll find some of the best offers down below, so feel free to peruse if you’re looking for tamer specs and even lower prices.