Hurry - the Nintendo Switch OLED is $15 off at Walmart right now

It's incredibly rare to find Nintendo Switch deals that actually save you cash on the console by itself, and even rarer still to find those price cuts on the latest model. However, Walmart currently has the Nintendo Switch OLED on the shelves for just $335 - $15 off the $349.99 MSRP.

This is the first time we've seen a major retailer offering up Nintendo Switch OLED deals of this caliber. The only other time we've seen cold hard cash shaved off that final price was during a one-day sale at Woot. We don't know how long this offer will hold out, and we're willing to bet it's not long - considering we were scrambling for Nintendo Switch OLED stock just a month ago. We've seen the latest console holding its own on the shelves for a few weeks now, but even we didn't expect to see savings this early after the supply troubles.

That means the value of this offer can't be overstated, especially considering the standard edition Nintendo Switch doesn't see savings like this even during Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page.

Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $335 at Walmart

Save $15 - You'll have to be quick to snap this one up, but Walmart currently has the Nintendo Switch OLED down to just $335. Price cuts like this are almost unheard of - the Nintendo Switch family of consoles are incredibly stubborn against discounts, or even bundles in the US. That means we wouldn't let this deal pass you by if you've been on the hunt for a new device.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If you're after Nintendo Switch deals on the standard (cheaper) console, you'll find plenty more offers just below

If you're lucky enough to snap up this discounted rate, you'll need some extra toys to play with. You'll find all the lowest prices on the best Nintendo Switch accessories in the comparison chart below.

Of course, we're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals if you're after something even cheaper. Or, take a look at the best Nintendo Switch memory cards, Nintendo Switch controllers, and the best Nintendo Switch cases for more gadget inspiration.