Humble Halloween sale includes half-off the Resident Evil remakes

The Humble Halloween sale is live with a ton of good deals on scary games and also some not very scary games, if you're not much for the season. Until November 1, you can get the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes for $19.99 and $29.99 respectively (50% off), as well as Metro Exodus: Gold Edition for $22.09 (66% off) and Carrion for $14.99 (25% off). Here's the full list of Humble Halloween sale deals.

Other highlights include the excellent Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition for $17.99 (70% off), the complete FEAR collection for $10.99 (80% off), and Dead by Daylight for $7.99 (60% off). Then there's a spattering of big titles that aren't of the horror variety, like Monster Hunter World for $19.79 (34% off) and the definitive edition of Rise of the Tomb Raider at $2.49 (75% off). Here are some other deals that caught my eye:

On the unlikely chance you can't find the deal for you out of the dozens of discounts for Humble Halloween, the Epic Games Store is also hosting its very own Halloween sale with big discounts on Control: Ultimate Edition, Mafia: Trilogy, and Hades.

There's still over a week left to fill up on spookiness, and these are the best horror games to play right now.