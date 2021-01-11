Hulu is offering a $1.99 a month deal for students

A brand-new (and very hot) Hulu deal has just dropped that offers $1.99 a month subscriptions for college students.

Considering Hulu is one of the best streaming services around, getting access to a host of classics for 65% off the monthly subscription cost is quite the deal. A monthly subscription for Hulu with ads is normally $5.99 a month, but if you can verify that you're at a Title 4 accredited college or university, you'll get it for a fraction of that cost.

That means you'll be able to watch hit TV shows like Rick and Morty, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the entire Real Housewives franchise for just two bucks a month. You'll also get access to a ton of great movies and documentaries at that low price. As a former college student, I can attest to the value of this deal - I never wanted to part with my money when I was in undergrad, but $1.99 a month works out to around six cents a day and that is a price I can wrap my head around.

To sign up, you'll just need to click "Get Offer" at the link above and create your Hulu account. Then, you'll verify your student status by being redirected to Sheer ID, after which you can download the app and start streaming your heart out.

It's safe to say this is one of the best Hulu prices we've found yet.