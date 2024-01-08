HP announces world's lightest 14-inch gaming laptop at CES

The HP Omen Transcend 14 has gently drifted onto the CES showfloor today, making HP the proud brand behind the world's lightest 14-inch gaming laptop. The 1.6kg device beats the Alienware x14 R2's latest 1.9kg weigh in and still manages to keep all its components housed in a high strength aluminum chassis.

This is an ultrathin device, and while it may not keep up with the best gaming laptops in all their RTX 4090 glory, it certainly looks compelling for anyone looking to prioritize portability while still maintaining the power needed to run the latest games. The 'Transcend' moniker is one we first saw last year, with the excellent HP Omen Transcend 16. It marks the well known range's newer focus on slimline luxury machines, but the 14-incher takes things a step further.

A 140w USB-C power adapter means you can easily plug in wherever you find yourself (and keep a spare cable handy in a laptop backpack) and when it comes to cooling HP has another trick up its sleeve. The HP Omen Transcend 14 will launch with a new cooling system developed alongside Intel. Smaller gaming laptops (and particularly ultrathin ones) typically fall down in the cooling arena - and it can spoil the entire experience. If everything goes to plan, though, that notion could be out of the window.

(Image credit: HP)

On top of that, this is the first Omen machine to pack an OLED display up top. These models offer a 2.8K OLED panel with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the HP Omen Transcend 14 will feature processors up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 with AI Boost, and an 11.5-hour battery life (though presumably those numbers haven't been tested in-game).

If you're an HP fan, there's even better news. The Transcend 14 also comes with 2.4GHz ultra low latency audio connectivity. While HP's headsets that support this particular connection direct to the laptop are still limited, owners of the HyperX Cloud III Wireless headset will also be able to hook straight up without the need for a dongle.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is available for pre-order at HP.com with a starting price of $1,499.99.

