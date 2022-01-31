How to watch UFC Fight Night - Hermansson vs Strickland live stream online

If you've been after how to watch UFC Fight Night events, then there are a few things you need to know ahead of the upcoming Hermansson vs Strickland live stream. The bout is set to take place on Sunday, February 6 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

As far as the UFC Fight Night events go, this headlining Middleweight bout will see Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland face off for the first time in their extensive professional MMA careers. Here's how to watch UFC Fight Night on the day.

How to watch UFC Fight Night

ESPN Plus has held the exclusive US rights to all UFC content since the start of 2019, where a five-year deal was struck between the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the sports broadcasting company. As a result, for those who want to know how to watch UFC Fight Night in the US, there's only one game in town.

ESPN Plus | $6.99 per month (or $69.99 annually)

ESPN Plus is the only way to watch UFC Fight Night live streams, with this one low monthly rate granting you access to all the weekly bouts from the MMA organization's extensive roster. Keep in mind, however, the numbered PPV events are an additional cost on top.



The Disney Bundle | $13.99 per month

If you're after the best value-for-money, however, then the Disney Bundle is hard to beat. For one set price, you get access to not only ESPN Plus, but also Disney Plus and Hulu - all cheaper than the services would be if you bought them separately.



Are UFC PPVs included with ESPN Plus subscription?

While all UFC Fight Night fights are included with an ESPN Plus subscription, the numbered UFC PPV events are an additional cost. You will need an ESPN Plus membership in order to purchase the likes of UFC 271 (Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2) for $74.99 standalone, or, $99.98 included with a full annual pass of ESPN Plus for new subscribers.

(Image credit: ESPN)

What else is available on ESPN Plus?

First launched in 2018, ESPN Plus has since grown to amass over 17 million users. The sports-centric streaming service hosts far more than just UFC Fight Nights and UFC PPV events, however - you can find everything from MLB to the NFL ready to live stream or catch up with on-demand.

Hermansson vs Strickland: How the fighters compare

(Image credit: UFC)

Jack Hermansson only had one fight in 2021, with a third-round win over Edmen Shahbazyan via decision, whereas Sean Strickland currently has a five-win streak, losing his last bout in May 2018. Strickland was previously victorious in his last UFC Fight Night (UFC on ESPN 28 - Hall vs Strickland) appearance, where he won via unanimous decision in the fifth round.

Both men have proficient knockout records despite their recent decision wins, so it will be interesting to see if this upcoming bout goes the full five rounds. It's worth reiterating that Jack Hermansson has some impressive submission wins under his belt, too, most notably his first-round heel hook finish against Kelvin Gastelum at just 1 minute 18 seconds in.

Who will win between Hermansson and Strickland? The odds are currently in favor of the latter to come on top, but given the prowess of both fighters, it's genuinely too close to call right now.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland fight card

Prelims begin at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Malcolm Gordon vs Denys Bondar

Jailton Almeida vs Danilo Marques

Alexis Davis vs Julija Stoliarenko

Jason Witt vs Phil Rowe

Chidi Njokuani vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Hakeem Dawodu vs Michael Trizano

Miles Johns vs John Castaneda

Main Card begins at 4pm PT / 7pm ET

Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson

Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle

Sam Alvey vs Phil Hawes

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston Harris

Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov

Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland

