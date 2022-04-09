UFC 273 PPV live stream: how to watch Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie online

How to watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).

UFC 273 is taking place tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (that's 3am BST). If you're wanting to catch all the action, then the early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6PM ET (or 11pm BST). Here's how to watch UFC 273 where you are.

The Featherweight title is on the line at UFC 273, with Chan Sung Jung eager to attempt to strip the belt from Alexander Volkanovski. It's no easy feat, as The Great only has one professional loss under his belt in his professional fight record. More specifically, Volkanovski hasn't lost a bout in over nine years, so The Korean Zombie really could be fighting an uphill battle here. Can he conquer The Great in combat? We'll find out tonight!

The Korean Zombie has had some impressive wins in recent years, such as his brutal first-round knockout victories over Frankie Edgar and Renato Carneiro. However, they don't call Alexander Volkanovski 'The Great' for nothing, as the knockout artist has put down many fighters vying for his throne, including Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, and Brian Ortega. While many of his recent fights went the full five rounds, it will be interesting to see if he can make quick work of The Korean Zombie.

Now, the featherweight title match isn't all that UFC 273 has to offer, of course, as there's also the Bantamweight bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan to look forward to as well, in a rematch that's certainly been worth the wait. Funk Master and No Mercy originally faced off last March, ending in an illegal knee which caused Yan to be disqualified.

We should be getting a hell of an exhibition from these two talented fighters. As their records show, there's been very little to stand in the way of either man, but one needs to come out victorious. As for who comes out on top, it's genuinely too close to call right now.

Regardless, UFC 273 is full of matches that you're not going to want to miss. Here's how to watch the hotly anticipated PPV anywhere in the world.

UFC 273 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 273 in the US

How to watch UFC 273 live stream in Canada

How to watch UFC 273 PPV in the UK

How to watch UFC 273 in Australia

UFC 273 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

The early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or 11pm BST)

Aleksei vs Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos

