UFC 273 PPV live stream: how to watch Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie online

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022
Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).
UFC 273 is taking place tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (that's 3am BST). If you're wanting to catch all the action, then the early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6PM ET (or 11pm BST). Here's how to watch UFC 273 where you are.
The Featherweight title is on the line at UFC 273, with Chan Sung Jung eager to attempt to strip the belt from Alexander Volkanovski. It's no easy feat, as The Great only has one professional loss under his belt in his professional fight record. More specifically, Volkanovski hasn't lost a bout in over nine years, so The Korean Zombie really could be fighting an uphill battle here. Can he conquer The Great in combat? We'll find out tonight!
The Korean Zombie has had some impressive wins in recent years, such as his brutal first-round knockout victories over Frankie Edgar and Renato Carneiro. However, they don't call Alexander Volkanovski 'The Great' for nothing, as the knockout artist has put down many fighters vying for his throne, including Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, and Brian Ortega. While many of his recent fights went the full five rounds, it will be interesting to see if he can make quick work of The Korean Zombie.
Now, the featherweight title match isn't all that UFC 273 has to offer, of course, as there's also the Bantamweight bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan to look forward to as well, in a rematch that's certainly been worth the wait. Funk Master and No Mercy originally faced off last March, ending in an illegal knee which caused Yan to be disqualified.
We should be getting a hell of an exhibition from these two talented fighters. As their records show, there's been very little to stand in the way of either man, but one needs to come out victorious. As for who comes out on top, it's genuinely too close to call right now.
Regardless, UFC 273 is full of matches that you're not going to want to miss. Here's how to watch the hotly anticipated PPV anywhere in the world.
UFC 273 live stream worldwide viewing options
How to watch UFC 273 in the US
UFC 273 PPV | $74.99 through ESPN+ (opens in new tab)
Seeing that ESPN is the exclusive rights holder for all UFC content, you won't be surprised to learn that ESPN Plus is your only way to watch the UFC 273 PPV for $74.99 (opens in new tab). New subscribers can order the event with a full year's worth of ESPN Plus for $99.98 (opens in new tab).
All things considered, we think that the Disney bundle ultimately offers the best value for money. This combines Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Hulu, for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month. This is a great deal for anyone looking for encompassing streaming options at a far cheaper rate than they would be on their own.
How to watch UFC 273 live stream in Canada
UFC 273 PPV | $64.99 through UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab)
UFC 273's main card is available through either UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab), Bell (opens in new tab), or Shaw Direct (opens in new tab) for $64.99. As for the prelims in full, you can experience them through TSN and UFC Fight Pass respectively.
How to watch UFC 273 PPV in the UK
UFC 273 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)
If you're an existing BT customer then you can watch UFC 273 PPV at no extra cost through either BT Sport or BT Sport Ultimate. If not, the cheapest way to watch the UFC 273 PPV is through the BT Sport monthly pass which currently runs just £25 (opens in new tab). This gets you access to the Main Card and the prelims, though if you're after the early prelims, you'll need to turn your attention to the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).
How to watch UFC 273 in Australia
UFC 273 PPV | AU$54.95 through Kayo (opens in new tab)
The best way to catch UFC 273 in Australia is through Kayo, though you can also watch the PPV event through Foxtel (opens in new tab) and Main Event (opens in new tab) too for just $54.95. Should you want to catch the full Prelims then they're available on UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).
UFC 273 PPV live stream: full fight card
The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan
Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)
Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura
Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
The early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or 11pm BST)
Aleksei vs Jared Vanderaa
Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd
Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen
Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos
