How to watch today's PlayStation State of Play showcase

If you're wondering how to watch today's PlayStation State of Play broadcast, we've got you covered.

Later today on February 23, a brand new PlayStation State of Play showcase will be commencing at right around 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT. You can catch the showcase in full right through the video just below, and the entire thing should be lasting right around 45 minutes.

The headline act of the new State of Play is going to be Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Thanks to PlayStation's announcement earlier this week, we know the entire showcase will be closing out with a 15-minute deep dive into the gameplay of the action-packed game.

Otherwise though, there's going to be a big focus on new PSVR 2 games. The new-gen headset only just launched for PS5 users yesterday on February 22, and so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Sony would dedicate a significant portion of the State of Play broadcast to new games for their fancy VR headset.

Other than that though, there's going to be a focus on third-party games. No, don't expect the likes of exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to show up today, because Sony will be putting the focus on smaller games. We could well see the likes of Tchia, Little Devil Inside, and other smaller games today.

All things told, there'll be 16 games contained in the 45-minute showcase. Considering we only know about one of these 16 games so far, it's really anyone's guess as to what else we could potentially see when the showcase begins later today.

Head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide if you want a reminder of everything the console has on the docket for the near future so far.