How to watch the Sega livestream happening today

If you're looking to catch the Sega live stream happening today on January 14, you've come to the right place.

Set to air on Sega's Twitch channel, you can catch the showcase right here in the embed below. Due to start at some point later today, no exact timeframe has been given for the stream just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out for updates so stay tuned for the latest information. You can also turn notifications on the Twitch channel to be notified of when it goes live.

Sega Europe recently put out a Tweet announcing the livestream, and teased that "something special" will be shown. Of course, this "something special" could really be anything, so it's anyone's guess what will be shown during the stream.

We'll be back for our first live stream of 2021 this coming Thursday with something special.More details to come but make sure to follow us on Twitch to get notified when we're live!https://t.co/ORzMKVQGLA pic.twitter.com/4WUlDMUWG0January 12, 2021

Since 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, it could perhaps relate to Sega's upcoming celebrations, which is said to see announcements for multiple new Sonic games. As revealed in an ad in the summer issue of Licensing Source Book Europe, the Sonic Series is due to have a "year of celebration", with new games, events, major announcements, and digital content.

Interestingly, a 3D animated Sonic series also looks to be in the works, after the official NXonNetflix Twitter account posted a teaser for the show with a 2022 release date, before it was then deleted . Sonic can also be seen in the GIF accompanying the stream announcement tweet from Sega Europe, so we could very well see some Sonic-shaped news.

It could also be something else entirely, and might not necessarily relate to the famous blue hedgehog. While "something special" certainly sounds exciting, it's probably best to limit your expectations - at least that way, you'll be pleasantly surprised if it is a big announcement.

