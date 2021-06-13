How To Watch The PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is coming up tonight and here is how you can catch all the news and breakdowns that are expected to come thick and fast.

For players who exclusively play on a desktop, they will finally get their specifically catered E3 showcase. The show will go live at 2:30 PM PDT / 5:30 EDT / 10:30 BST tonight, June 13.

If you are planning to catch it live you have a couple of options. It will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter, so take your pick of the platform that works for you, and it's also streaming at the top of this page.

Coming from our sister site PC Gamer, the show always brings an excellent spotlight on a set of smaller yet fascinating games, especially titles in genres that are not often featured on console. If you are a simulator, twitch shooter, 4X, or real-time strategy player, this is the show for you.

The PC Gaming Show is entering its sixth year at E3, and while you maybe shouldn’t expect a huge presence from exclusive-based publishers, it always brings a fascinating roster of titles to the forefront. This year, we've already had a sneak peek at what to expect from the PC Gaming Show, including an appearance from Valve, as well Dying Light 2, new gameplay for Hello Neighbour 2, an EVE Online announcement, and many, many other games.

In previous years, titles like Borderlands 3, Valheim, ARK: Survival Evolved XCOM 2, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Warframe, Baldur's Gate 3 have all featured. There have even been surprising appearances from the likes of Microsoft boss Phil Spencer.

It’s also hosted by Magic: The Gathering and Starcraft extraordinaire Sean “Day[9”] Plott, who revealed on Twitter that viewers can gear up for “90 minutes of new game trailers, announcements, and interviews.” Make sure you head back at 2:30 PM PDT / 5:30 EDT / 10:30 BST to catch all the action as it happens.

If you are hoping to keep up with more E3 goings-on throughout the week, check out our E3 2021 Schedule.