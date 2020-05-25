How to watch a new The Last of Us 2 State of Play this week

The Last of Us 2 is going to be at the centre of a new State of Play this Wednesday from 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST.



The new look at Naughty Dog's sequel will be streaming on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels, and you'll be able to watch them right on Wednesday afternoon/evening.



The announcement came today via the official PlayStation Twitter account, as well as the game's creative director Neil Druckmann.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to #TheLastofUsPartII: https://t.co/8pcWYt3biZ Tune in Wednesday at 9pm BST / 10pm CEST for a deep dive and a new gameplay sequence. pic.twitter.com/DBtHjKZEr8May 25, 2020

The official PlayStation blog gave us an idea of what to expect, with a 20 minute show that will culminate in 8 minutes of new footage. It also confirmed that "Naughty Dog vice president and The Last of Us 2 director Neil Druckmann will give you a special preview of The Last of Us 2 coming to PS4 June 19. Neil will walk you through details of the gameplay experience and story."

As you can imagine, the blog post is also quick to point out that there'll be no PS5 news in this State of Play, with the blog saying: "There won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a deep dive into the world of The Last of Us Part II."

Still, we're glad to be getting another official look at the return of Ellie & Joel. Considering the recent The Last of Us 2 hack has meant fans have been trying their best to dodge spoilers online for the past few months, this State of Play should give us a greater understanding of the game and it's story, as well as making the wait till June 19 just that little bit longer.