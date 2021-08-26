How to Watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by AMD

The Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by AMD kicks off later today - here's how to watch.

The showcase kicks off at 13:00 PT/16:00 ET/21:00 BST/ 22:00 CEST, and will run for around 75 minutes. To catch it live, head to Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , or Twitter . Alternatively, you can watch the entire thing right here on GamesRadar+ via the stream embed below.

In terms of what you can expect, hosts Aaron LaPlante and Maggie Robertson - better known as The Duke and Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village - will be showing off a wide range of more than 40 games over the course of the broadcast. Those titles will come from teams including Worms franchise publisher Team17, Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution developer Frontier, and Metro series publisher Koch Media.

Of course, there'll also be plenty of upcoming indie titles to check out as well. The 'Ones to Watch' montage will be returning, as will the 'Virtual Show Floor Booths' that were first introduced during the E3 2021 Future Games Show, which will allow viewers to check out demos of the games featured in today's show, straight from the comfort of their own homes.

That aforementioned E3 show featured titles like Esports Boxing Club, Two Point Campus, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human, as well as dozens of fascinating upcoming indie games. There's sure to be something for you, so make sure to tune in!

For more of the titles that should be on your radar, check out our list of new games 2021.