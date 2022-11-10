How to watch The English online: stream the Western drama staring Emily Blunt from anywhere

Emily Blunt is the latest Hollywood star to make the move to the small screen, as she stars in The English, a sprawling new epic western series. Portraying an aristocratic Englishwoman who journeys through the frontier of 1890s America on a mission of vengeance with a Pawnee scout (Chaske Spencer), read on for our guide below on how to watch The English online no matter where you are in the world.

The six-episode series sees the unlikely duo trek through the violent and lawless west as the story eventually develops into a murder mystery in a frontier town.

The English comes with some pedigree. The big budget limited series is written and directed by Hugo Blick, whose award-winning TV series include The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising and The Shadow Line.

Initially airing on BBC Two, those in the UK can watch new episodes every Thursday in full 100% for free on BBC iPlayer, while elsewhere around the world The English will be available to watch via an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab). Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were at home (opens in new tab) and watch The English online from anywhere.

How to watch The English online in the UK

(opens in new tab) BBC Two

A BBC Drama co-production, the first episode of The English will be broadcast on BBC Two at 9pm GMT on Thursday, November 10. New episodes of the six-part series will be shown at the same time every Thursday. That means you can also live stream and catch up for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch The English online from anywhere

ExpressVPN

If you're away from home when The English airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country.

3: Head over to the service you want and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching.

How to watch The English online in the US

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video

The English is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on November 11, with new episodes dropping on the streaming service every Friday over a six-week run. New and eligible returning customers can benefit from a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Thereafter, a subscriptions to the service currently costs $14.99 a month, or $139 for the full year.

How to watch The English online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video

As with their neighbours, Canadian viewers will be able to watch this new Western drama Amazon Prime Video from November 11. An Amazon Prime Video subscription currently costs Canadian viewers $7.99 CAD a month or $79.00 CAD for a full year after the 30-day free trial period (opens in new tab).

How to watch The English online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video

It's the same story Down Under, with Australian drama fans able to watch The English exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), when it arrives on Friday, November 11. As with the US and Canada, new episodes will be available every Friday from then on - a day after they're first aired in the UK on BBC Two. Pricing for the service currently starts at AU$6.99 a month, with a yearly plan costing AU$59.99. A 30-day free trial is available (opens in new tab) to new and eligible returning customers.

