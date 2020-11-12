Are you wondering how to watch the Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch livestream? Well wonder no more, as we're bringing the entire show right down below.



You'll be able to watch the Destiny 2: Beyond Light event down below on our Twitch channel from 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT. So sit back, grab a wooly hat, and get ready to dive into the icy new expansion.

What can you expect from the livestream? Well, it's borderline unmissable if you're a Destiny fan, as it'll include a detailed catch-up on the events leading up to Beyond Light from @MyNameIsByf, as well as a community Q&A with Bungie's lead community manager Cozmo, alongside live gameplay of new additions and tips in Beyond Light with @xHOUNDISHx and @Frank__UK.



On top of all of that, there's also an exclusive GamesRadar interview with game director Luke Smith, where we'll be chatting about the latest expansion in the Destiny series, as well as what players can expect from it.

This marks a huge week for Bungie's brilliant series, with Beyond Light's launch not only on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but also on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. With those new additions to the console family, Destiny 2 players can expect some hefty visual improvements to the shooter. Of course, you can learn more about what Beyond Light is bringing to Destiny 2 by watching the launch event from 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT.

Make sure you're ready for the fight in Destiny 2: Beyond Light with our Destiny 2 Crucible tips.