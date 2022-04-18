How to watch The Batman: stream the Caped Crusader's latest release

After over a month on the big screen, The Batman will hit HBO Max on Monday, April 18 which means you'll be able to stream the all the Caped Crusader's latest hijinks right from the comfort of your own Bat Cave. We're showing you exactly how to watch The Batman online right here.

How to watch The Batman HBO Max: $9.99 a month

Release date: Monday April 18, 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT

The Batman takes viewers back to the dark depths of Gotham City, with Robert Pattinson tracking down the Riddler's (Paul Dano) latest sadistic adventures. Featuring Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, there's plenty of familiar characters lining these streets, and more than a few moody stares to throw.

Those looking to watch The Batman from the comforts of their own home can start streaming from 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT on April 18 via HBO Max. However, HBO will also be airing the movie at 8pm ET on Saturday April 23 as well. That's perfect if you're not quite ready for the separate HBO Max price.

So far, The Batman has grossed $735 million at the box office worldwide, and with that launch frenzy subsiding five weeks after release it's time to take things to the smaller screen. Following a Warner Bros. trend, The Batman is hitting streaming services a little earlier than many may have expected. However, it's worth noting that all Warner Bros. films will be hitting living rooms 45 days after their theatrical release.

There's plenty more where that came from, as well. Once you've watched The Batman online, you can start looking forward to the series spin-off recently ordered by HBO Max itself. The Penguin will see Colin Farrell don his smoking jacket once again, but that's all we know for now.

You can find out exactly how to watch The Batman online in the US and UK just below.

How to watch The Batman in the US

HBO Max

HBO Max is your go-to if you want to watch The Batman on the smaller screen. The movie will hit the streaming service at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT on Monday April 18. Monthly costs start at $9.99 for an HD subscription with ads, though if you're looking to stream in 4K you'll need the $14.99 ad-free tier. If you're in it for the long haul, though, you can save 16% by subscribing for a year in one go, with prices sitting at $99.99 / $149.99 respectively.

How to watch The Batman in the UK

UK viewers can watch The Batman via Premium Video on Demand from Tuesday April 19. We're still waiting to see just which services will be offering the streams, but we'd recommend keeping an eye out for Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Now to be in the fray.

The Batman full cast list

Robert Pattinson - Bruce Wayne / Batman

Bruce Wayne / Batman Zoë Kravitz - Selina Kyle / Catwoman

- Selina Kyle / Catwoman Paul Dano - The Riddler

- The Riddler Colin Farrell - The Penguin

- The Penguin Jeffrey Wright - Lt. James Gordon

- Lt. James Gordon Andy Serkis - Alfred

- Alfred John Turturro - Carmine Falcone

- Carmine Falcone Peter Sarsgaard - DA Gil Colson

DA Gil Colson Jayme Lawson - Bella Reál

- Bella Reál Gil Perez-Abraham - Officer Martinez

- Officer Martinez Peter McDonald - Kenzie

- Kenzie Con O'Neill - Chief Mackenzie Bock

- Chief Mackenzie Bock Alex Ferns - Commissioner Pete Savage

- Commissioner Pete Savage Rupert Penry-Jones - Mayor Don Mitchell Jr

- Mayor Don Mitchell Jr Kosher Engler - Mrs. Mitchell

- Mrs. Mitchell Archie Barnes - Mitchell's Son

- Mitchell's Son Janine Harouni - Carla

- Carla Barry Keoghan - Unseen Arkham Prisoner

For more action hits, check out our guide on how to watch Moon Knight. To fully shift allegiances, though, we're also showing you how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

While there aren't any HBO Max free trials available right now we're always keeping our ears open. We're also tracking all the latest Disney Plus free trials and Disney Plus bundles as well.