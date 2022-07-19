How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online: stream season 8 from anywhere in the world – Movie Night triggers all-out war in the villa

And just like that, Paige and Adam Collard are the most stable couple on the show. Movie Night started as a comedy but has turned into a real horror, with carnage erupting across the villa after the screening of the infamous Casa Amor week footage. It seems to have hit Gemma and Luca worse than most, and you can keep reading to find out how to watch Love Island 2022 online from anywhere, with new episodes airing every day of the week.

Days after professing his love for Gemma, Luca's blown his top and is demanding a rebound bombshell to play with. Seeing his beau pally with another boy was too much for the fishmonger, who chose to sleep on his own during Casa Amor week, and it's difficult to see a route back for the couple, who were previously the strongest in the villa.

Also up the creek without a paddle are Indiyah and Dami and - of course - Ekin-Su and Davide, each of whom whole-heartedly seized the opportunity to play away when the cats were away. It's set to make for some seriously hypocritical arguments, and first impressions suggest that Indiyah and Dami are going to have no issue blaming their indiscretions on somebody else.

Meanwhile, Paige and Adam Collard locked lips for the first time (watch out, girl), Billy's still caught in the middle, and Summer and Deji are... still hanging around.

Airing on ITV2, viewers in the UK can live stream Love Island 2022 on ITV Hub. All the details on dates and times are below. Not going to be in the country? You can use a VPN from abroad to watch Love Island 2022 on ITV Hub for free (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV2

The villa may be new, but free-to-air channel ITV2 is still Love Island's true home. Episodes air at 9pm BST every single night until Monday, August 1, with the Saturday night episodes dedicated to unseen bits. You can also live stream new episodes and catch up on anything you've missed via ITV's streaming service, ITV Hub (opens in new tab), which is also free to use. ITV Hub can be finicky, but you can access it on a wide range of devices, from smartphones, tablets and computers, to select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and media streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITV Hub (opens in new tab) content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you buy.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when Love Island 2022 airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access ITV Hub from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Love Island UK season 8 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) 9Now

Fans based in Australia can stream new episodes of Love Island UK season 8 on 9Now (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use. Episodes will be just a couple of days behind the UK. To tune in, all you need to do is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code. If you're away from Oz but want to catch that hanky-panky, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Love Island UK season 8 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Hulu

Fans based in the US can watch Love Island UK season 8 on Hulu. You can subscribe to Hulu from $6.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. Alternatively, get Hulu all under one payment with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as part of the great-value Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab). It costs just $13.99 per month (or $19.99 without ads). Alongside Hulu Originals like Woke and The Dropout, you'll also be able to stream the Marvel and Star Wars canon in full, as well as live sports action from UFC to soccer and PGA Tour golf.

Love Island UK 2022 season 8 contestants

*Amber Beckford, 24, nanny from London

Luca Bish, 23, fishmonger from Brighton

*Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, pharmaceutical sales from Nottingham

Tasha Ghouri, 23, model from Thirsk

Dami Hope, 26, senior microbiologist from Dublin

Andrew Le Page, 26, real estate agent from Guernsey

*Liam Llewellyn, 22, student from Newport

Gemma Owen, 19, dressage rider from Chester

Indiyah Polack, 22, waitress from London

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, business owner from Manchester

Paige Thorne, 24, paramedic from Swansea

*Afia Tonkmor, 25, lounge host from London

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, actress from Essex

*Jacques O'Neill, 23, rugby league player from Cumbria

*Jay Younger, 28, investment analyst from Edinburgh

*Remi Lambert, 22, model from Manchester

Danica Taylor, 21, dancer from Leicester

*Antigoni Buxton, 26, singer-songwriter from London

*Charlie Radnedge, 28, property developer from London

Summer Botwe, 22, events planner from Hertfordshire

Deji Adeniyi, 25, accounts manager from Bedford

*Jazmine Nichol, 21, nightclub manager from Newcastle

*Josh Samuel Le Grove, 22, model from Essex

*Coco Lodge, 27, and graphic designer and ring girl from Surrey

*Jack Keating, 23, social media marketer from Dublin

*Chyna Mills, 23, youth support worker from Leeds

*George Tasker, 23, labourer from the Cotswolds

*Mollie Salmon, 23, makeup artist from Southampton

*Samuel Agbiji, 22, model from Manchester

*Cheyanne Kerr, 23, cabin crew member from Barnsley

Billy Brown, 23, roofer from Surrey

Adam Collard, 26, personal trainer from Newcastle

(* = contestants have left the show)

Love Island current couples

Tasha and Andrew

Indiyah and Dami

Gemma and Luca

Ekin-Su and Davide

Danica and Billy

Paige and Adam

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus deals.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.