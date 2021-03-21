How to watch Line of Duty season 6: stream new episodes everywhere

Returning for its sixth season, the BBC's police procedural drama, Line of Duty, returns to our screens this Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch Line of Duty where you are as we delve into another seven episodes of corruption and cover-ups.

Nearly two years to the day since a new series aired of Line of Duty, the production of the sixth season of Line of Duty was put on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, resuming in September 2020. It's fair to say, then, that fans will be eager for another instalment of one of the BBC's most popular TV shows.

Line of Duty follows the AC-12, a department within the police force that works to uncover police corruption. Each series closes in on a particular story, with previous plots revolving around the ways in which the police get mixed up in organized crime, including people trafficking and drugs.

Finding its home in recent years on BBC One, those in the UK benefit from a free-to-air broadcast on Sunday, March 21 at 9pm GMT. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were at home. For those outside of the UK, here's where to watch Line of Duty around the world and get the next instalment of the British crime drama classic.

How to watch Line of Duty online in the UK

BBC

A BBC Drama Production, Line of Duty will be aired on BBC One at 9pm GMT every Sunday for its sixth season. This means, after it's aired, you can catch up on the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer to watch back the episode, as well as the previous five seasons. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country when Line of Duty season six airs? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch Line of Duty online in the US

Acorn TV

In 2018 Acorn TV bought the rights for Line of Duty in the US, including existing series as well as exclusive rights for season five and all future seasons. The place to go if you want your fix of fantastic British entertainment, Acorn TV costs $5.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial. Since April 2020, AMC has been airing episodes of Line of Duty. While it's not confirmed whether they'll air season six, anyone looking to get into the show and watch Line of Duty from the start can tune in there. For cable cutters, AMC is available on both Sling and FuboTV. Purchase Sling from $35 a month, or FuboTV starts from $64.99 a month with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Line of Duty online in Canada

Netflix

In Canada you can catch up and watch all five seasons of Line of Duty in one place with a Netflix subscription from CA$9.99 a month. Much like the US, you can also get a Acorn TV account for CA$7.49 a month with a 7-day free trial for new customers. This is likely to be the first place season six of Line of Duty will drop, though nothing has been confirmed.

How to watch Line of Duty online in Australia

Britbox

Australian Line of Duty fans are expected to be able to watch Line of Duty season 6 exclusively on Britbox. This will set you back AU$8.99 a month or AU$89.99 a year with the option of a 7-day free trial for new customers. Down Under, you can get your Line of Duty fix seasons 1-5 across a variety of streaming services. The first five seasons are available on Netflix, as well as Stan, and Foxtel Go. Netflix will set you back from AU$10.99 a month, while Stan starts from just AU$10 a month with a one-month free trial.

How to watch Line of Duty online from anywhere

