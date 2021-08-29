How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: live stream boxing from anywhere

Jake Paul is moving onwards and upwards with his boxing career, after defeating Ben Askren with a one round knockout in April. He's now taking a 3-0 record into the ring, with Tyron Woodley looking to stop him in his tracks. Don't miss a minute of the action - we're here to tell you exactly how to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley from anywhere in the world.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley at a glance The fight takes place on Sunday August 29 in the US (early Monday August 30 in the UK) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio. The main card will kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, but it'll be a late one for UK viewers who will need to tune in at 1am BST on Monday. Australian viewers can tune in from 10am AEST.

Woodley is coming off a bad streak. After taking four defeats in the ocatagon, however, the former welterweight UFC champion is convinced he has a secret up his sleeve. This week's media circuit has been alight with Woodley's claims that his full training regime won't be revealed until 'it’s going to be too late for him to back out of this fight.'

Paul has earned a significant wad of cash capitalising on the amount of people who just want to see him take a punch. Nevertheless, he's still come through with knockout wins in his last three fights. In joining the viral hype train, Tyron Woodley is putting a lot on the line.

Certainly the most qualified of Paul's recent competitors, Woodley has defended his Welterweight title four times in the UFC, and is in undeniably good shape heading into this weekend's fight. It's Jake Paul's biggest challenge to date, and those looking to see the influencer take a good hit may be well served by Woodley. Make sure you catch the fight with all details on how to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley online where you are below.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in the US

Showtime will be hosting this weekend's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight, with PPV tickets available for a hefty $59.99. You can also tune in with Fite TV for the same price as well. That's $10 more than Paul's previous bout, but considering the rapid growth of the YouTuber's boxing career, it's likely we'll keep seeing rising prices until he gets knocked out. You'll need to tune in ahead of the main event at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday August 29. If you're out of the country for the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley matchup fight, you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in the UK

If you're tuning in from the UK, you'll need to head to BT Sport Box Office to pick up your Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream. PPV costs are set at £16.95, purchased through your BT TV box, Sky, Virgin, or online. It's going to be a late one, though, with the fight kicking off at 1am BST on Monday August 30. Thankfully, that bank holiday might just save you though. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your streaming services through a VPN.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in Canada

Canadians can also tune into Showtime, much like their US counterparts, paying $59.99 for a PPV pass. You'll be able to order via Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel, and Telus. However, you can also tune in via Fite TV for the same price as well. The fight is set to kick off at et to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday August 29. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in Australia

Kayo Sports is showing the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight in Australia, but you can also tune into Main Event for a PPV as well. You're paying $29.95 for this weekend's bout if you opt for Kayo Sports, a few dollars more than previous events but still much cheaper than the US's cost. The bout is set to kick off on Monday August 30 at 10am AEST, which means you've got the whole day to watch the best hits over and over. If you're away from Oz right now but want to watch the fight, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley if you're out of the country