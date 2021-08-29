How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: live stream boxing from anywhere

Jake Paul is moving onwards and upwards with his boxing career, after defeating Ben Askren with a one round knockout in April. He's now taking a 3-0 record into the ring, with Tyron Woodley looking to stop him in his tracks. Don't miss a minute of the action - we're here to tell you exactly how to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley from anywhere in the world.
The fight takes place on Sunday August 29 in the US (early Monday August 30 in the UK) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.
The main card will kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, but it'll be a late one for UK viewers who will need to tune in at 1am BST on Monday. Australian viewers can tune in from 10am AEST.
Woodley is coming off a bad streak. After taking four defeats in the ocatagon, however, the former welterweight UFC champion is convinced he has a secret up his sleeve. This week's media circuit has been alight with Woodley's claims that his full training regime won't be revealed until 'it’s going to be too late for him to back out of this fight.'
Paul has earned a significant wad of cash capitalising on the amount of people who just want to see him take a punch. Nevertheless, he's still come through with knockout wins in his last three fights. In joining the viral hype train, Tyron Woodley is putting a lot on the line.
Certainly the most qualified of Paul's recent competitors, Woodley has defended his Welterweight title four times in the UFC, and is in undeniably good shape heading into this weekend's fight. It's Jake Paul's biggest challenge to date, and those looking to see the influencer take a good hit may be well served by Woodley. Make sure you catch the fight with all details on how to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley online where you are below.
