How to watch Italian GP live stream online: F1 start time and channels near you

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen having a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the drivers championship, could the Italian GP at least provide some home turf joy for Ferrari on Sunday?

It's been three years since a Ferrari driver last won on the iconic Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. But with a more competitive car, passionate home support, and a desperate need to get their season back on track could add up to a memorable weekend for the Scuderia. Read on as we break down how to live stream the Italian Grand Prix and watch Formula 1 online from anywhere.

With high hopes of a title challenge for Ferarri seemingly dissipated, the team now faces a battle for second with Mercedes, making this weekend's GP a crucial one for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

For Red Bull and Verstappen its a case of aiming for more of the same, with the reigning champ now a massive 109 points ahead of the pack - and with his eyes firmly fixed on levelling Lewis Hamilton's record for most wins in a season (11).

Verstappen's record in this event, however, isn't the greatest, having never finished on the podium in seven attempts, with his last two Italian GP's chalked off as DNFs.

Don’t miss a moment of the F1 action this Sunday, September 14 at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST by following our guide below on how to watch an Italian GP live stream online from anywhere.

Free Italian GP live streams around the world:

While F1 in most regions around the world is a paid TV affair, that's not the case in a number of nations where access to live coverage of this weekend's Italian GP can be viewed without need for a subscription.

The following countries and broadcasters are all set to show the action from Monza absolutely free: Albania on RTSH, Austria on ORF Eins, Azerbaijan on Idman TV, Brazil on BandSports, Iran on IRIB Varzesh, Luxembourg on RTL Zwee, and the Middle East and North Africa on MBC Action.

How to watch the Italian GP online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when the Italian GP is taking place, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your chosen F1 live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch the Italian GP online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky Sports

Pay TV network Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – with the option of watching in in 4K HDR. Subscribers also get to watch on the go via the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Coverage of the Italian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 1.55pm BST on Sunday, the France Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.55pm, with lights out at 2pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed below.

How to watch the Italian GP online in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN

ESPN is on hand with comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season in the US, and will be showing the Italian Grand Prix live. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. You can also stream F1 live without an expensive cable subscription. Sling TV's Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package includes ESPN channels for a bargain price of $35 a month, but right now you can save 50% on your first month (opens in new tab) – reducing the price to just $17.50. FuboTV (opens in new tab), meanwhile, is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Try the FuboTV 7-day FREE tria (opens in new tab)l and take a look. If you're looking to tune into your ESPN, Sling TV or FuboTV account while you're away from home you might find geo-blocks stop you from enjoying your content. You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to alter your IP address, however, so that you can keep streaming as if you were at home.

How to watch the Italian GP online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Italian GP and all other 2022 F1 action is available live in Canada via English-language TSN (opens in new tab) or French-language RDS (opens in new tab) – but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If either channel comes as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're travelling and unable to access your usual streams, then you’ll be well served by a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). They’re easy to use and will allow you to stream the Italian GP no matter where you are by making it appear as if you’re right back home.

How to watch the Italian GP online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Kayo

Aussie petrolheads are in for a fairly late one, with lights out for the Italian GP at 11pm AEST. Pay TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE one-week trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. And if you’re out of the country when the iconic Italian GP airs? You can simply purchase a VPN (opens in new tab) and connect to your home streaming service to watch Formula 1 online from wherever you are.

