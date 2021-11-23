Wondering how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2021? Well, you've come to the right place, as we've all got all the info you need to make sure you don't miss the showcase.

The Golden Joystick Awards for 2021 are set to air on Tuesday, November 23 at 1:30pm PST / 4:30pm EST / 9:30pm GMT. And the best news of all is that you can watch the show with us right here on GamesRadar+, by scrolling down and watching the Twitch embed below.

Bringing you the game awards and trailers from this year's show is none other than Uncharted stars Nolan North and Emily Rose! When it comes to hosting the Golden Joysticks, North said: "We are honored to be presenting the Golden Joystick Awards – and what a show we have lined up for you! This year’s awards celebrate 50 years of video games. So as well as all the usual fun we will also be handing out gongs for the Ultimate Game of All Time and the Best Gaming Hardware of All Time. Will it be your favorite?"

And, as Nolan mentions, this special show is focused on celebrating 50 years of gaming, and to commemorate this huge anniversary, there will be two special awards: The Best Gaming Hardwar of All Time and Ultimate Game of All Time. Millions of votes have been cast over the past month, but now all that's left is to see who is taking home these awards.



Be sure to head back to GamesRadar+ on Tuesday November 23, 1:30pm PST / 4.30pm EST / 9:30pm GMT to watch the Joysticks with us.

For more on the Golden Joystick Awards, follow the show on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and GamesRadar+.