How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online and stream for free in the UK

"Who's Miss Lawton?" The last three words that Anne Lister wanted to hear from her newly bride , Anne - and as far as the marital issues go, that's just the tip of the iceberg. If you think you can keep up with Anne's fruity escapades, read on as we explain how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online no matter where you are around the world.

It's safe to say that the Walker clan aren't fully behind Ann's relationship choices, even if they can't quite find the right words to express their disapproval.

So far, just a typical day in the life of Anne Lister then. But things start to go awry as Marian steps up to claim ownership of what she believes is rightfully hers, and Anne's adversaries turn to increasingly extreme measures to drive her out of town.

It's all based on the extraordinary diaries of the real-life Anne Lister, the "first modern lesbian", whose stories need to be seen to be believed.

Finding its home on BBC One, viewers in the UK can watch season 2 from Sunday, April 10, while elsewhere around the world fans have to wait a little longer, with the show set to arrive later in April. Not in the country right now? Why not try a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were at home (opens in new tab) and watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in the UK

Gentleman Jack season 2 premieres on BBC One at 9pm BST on Sunday, April 10. Subsequent episodes will air in the same slot weekly, with the final episode scheduled for May 29. You can also live stream new episodes for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), as well as watching episodes on-demand after they air - including the entirety of season 1. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online from anywhere

If you're away from home when Gentleman Jack season 2 airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in the US

Since Gentleman Jack is a co-production between the BBC and HBO, HBO Max will be the place to watch the second season of the Halifax drama Stateside. However, at the time of publication Gentleman Jack season 2 doesn't have a specific release date. You won't have long to wait though, with the show set to land on HBO Max sometime in April. The potential upside of this is that it gives you a chance to catch up with the first season of Gentleman Jack, which is available to stream in its entirety on the platform, with the HBO Max price (opens in new tab) starting from $9.99 a month.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in Canada

Crave is the place to tune in to Gentleman Jack season 2 in Canada, but again, at the time of writing all we know is that it will arrive in April. Prices start at $9.99 per month, for a service that's compatible with a wide array of devices. Plus it lets you stream Crave on up to four different screens at once. But best of all, there's a 7-day FREE Crave trial (opens in new tab) to take advantage of first.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in Australia

Fans based in Australia can start watching Gentleman Jack season 2 from Tuesday, April 26, on Binge (opens in new tab). The streaming service is chock full of great TV shows both new and old, including Succession, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Sopranos, and Chernobyl. Pricing for the service currently starts at AU$10 per month for the Binge basic plan, but you get to try before you buy thanks to the 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

