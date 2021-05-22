How to watch Eurovision Grand Final live stream online: start time and channels near you

We're not far from showtime now, so let us show you how to watch Eurovision online. There are plenty of Eurovision streaming options available around the world and we can show you how to use a VPN if it's not showing in your country. Last year's cancellation was a bitter blow for millions of fans around the world, but thankfully 2021's Eurovision Grand Final is ready to confuse, delight, and terrify us all once again. Rotterdam is playing host to this year's proceedings, as a range of countries battling it out for the coveted win.

Eurovision's eclectic acts can range from bizarre to downright insane but in the world of Europe's biggest showstoppers, bigger is better - and 2021 looks set to be no different. After the pandemic scrapped last year's event, the anticipation is palpable, and with two rounds of semi-finals under our belts we're all ready for the fireworks to begin tonight.

While most competing countries will be performing live on stage, all acts have prepared pre-filmed videos of their shows in case the pandemic rears its ugly head before the final. Fingers crossed we'll be able to enjoy the spectacular lights and powerful characters that have so many have adored throughout Eurovision's history.

The big show will start at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST and you can make sure you don't miss a second of any amazing acts by finding out how to watch the Eurovision Grand Final online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Eurovision online in the UK

BBC iPlayer

You can watch the full Eurovision Grand Final both live on BBC and on BBC iPlayer as well. Both options are free, with the iPlayer web and TV apps allowing to catch up if you can't quite make it to the final scores on Saturday night. You can tune in through most live TV providers, or log into the web app through your smart TV (or smart TV streaming sticks), iPhone, Android phone, tablet, PlayStation, Xbox, or laptop. Be sure to tune in from 8pm BST to catch the full show. If you're outside of the UK when the fireworks begin, you can still tune in using a VPN to access a BBC iPlayer account as if you were at home. Not only that, but Express VPN is also offering a 30-day all-your-money-back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch Eurovision Grand Final online in the US

Peacock

While Europe's celebration of outlandish showbiz hasn't quite made its way stateside in the past, the US finally has access to a Eurovision live stream this year. NBC has exclusive streaming rights to the big show this year, which means you'll need to tune into Peacock from 3pm ET / 12pm PT. You'll be able to stream Eurovision using both Peacock's free and paid tiers, but if you are interested in the premium content on offer right now you'll find a free 7 day trial available right now. After that, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month. If you're looking to tune into your Peacock account while you're away from home you may find a geo-block stopping you enjoying your content. You can use a VPN to swap your location so that you can keep streaming as if you were at home.

How to watch Eurovision online in Canada

OMNI

Canadian fans can tune into OMNI to watch Eurovision this year, though you won't be able to watch the live final on the big screen. OMNI has a scheduling conflict on Saturday night, which means the Grand Final will be shown online on OMNI TV. You can, however, also watch on catch-up on Sunday May 23 at 12pm ET and 12pm PT.

How to watch Eurovision online in Australia

SBS

Australian Eurovision fans will be up at the crack of dawn for this year's contest, though thankfully a live stream will be easy to find. SBS will be broadcasting the full show live from 5am AEST, with SBS On Demand offering live streaming as well. If you're looking for a more sociable time to watch, SBS is also broadcasting a rerun of the Grand Final at 7.30pm as well.

How to watch Eurovision Grand Final online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when the Eurovision Grand Final kicks off, you'll be able to tune into the big show using a VPN. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch Eurovision online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Paramount Plus prices roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.