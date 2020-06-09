How to watch the Destiny 2 2020 expansion reveal stream today

Read more (Image credit: Bungie) Disaster is coming to Destiny 2, if these datamined events are to be believed

The Destiny 2 season 11 and 2020 expansion reveal is taking place online later today, and fans of Bungie's shared world sci-fi shooter - lapsed or otherwise - will want to tune in. The studio have promised big things for the next era of Destiny 2, having already confirmed that the game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, and both the upcoming expansion and the final season of Year 3 will hopefully mark the start of a new turn for the franchise as a whole.

As for how to watch the Destiny 2 expansion and season reveal, you've got plenty of choices when it comes to tuning in, as Bungie has made sure that several streaming platforms will be hosting the event once it kicks off. Below, you'll find all the information you need on how to watch the Destiny 2 season 11 reveal, and what time it officially begins.

What time does the Destiny 2 2020 expansion reveal begin?

The Destiny 2 2020 expansion reveal takes place today (Tuesday, June 9) starting 9AM PDT/12PM ET/5PM BST. It will last approximately one hour, so make sure you clear up your calendar.

If you aren't able to tune in live, the full show will be up on YouTube and Bungie's website afterward, and we'll be covering all the big beats on GamesRadar to help you catch up.

How to watch the Destiny 2 2020 expansion reveal

You can watch the Destiny 2 2020 expansion reveal on Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube, so as long as you have a device with a stable internet connection that can run any of those platforms, you should be good to go.

You can also sign up for email updates about the event directly from Bungie here, or follow their social accounts on Twitter and Facebook to stay updated in real time.

What's in the Destiny 2 2020 expansion reveal?

Bungie hasn't clarified in detail what to expect from today's show, but you can be sure to expect the full version of the cinematic trailer teased last week, alongside gameplay footage and potential developer diaries that'll delve into the design philosophy of the next chapter in the sci-fi series. With the show airing alongside the start of season 11, we're also expecting some last-minute details on what we'll be playing for the next three months, as Bungie's kept it all close to its chest thus far.

We'll be recapping all the biggest announcements from the event here, too, so don't worry about missing any overlooked highlights from the show.

