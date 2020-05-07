Destiny 2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We don't know exactly when the action MMO will make the next-gen jump, but Bungie confirmed that it is indeed coming on Twitter earlier today, promising "more details to come" in a reply to the official Xbox account.

Apart from when the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Destiny 2 will launch, this announcement raises a few questions. Firstly, will players be able to bring accounts and Guardians from current-gen consoles into the next-gen? Bungie's yet to officially confirm this, but given the prevalence of Destiny 2 cross save , I'd say almost certainly, yes.

There's also the question of whether the next-gen version of the game will be free to PS4 and Xbox One owners. And by that I mean the full version of the game with all owned DLCs, not Destiny 2 New Light , its free-to-play entry point. For context, players do need to purchase DLCs again to play on new platforms after enabling cross save, but that may change for a generational leap. We're seeing more and more games listed for Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X, ensuring one copy gets you universal access on all Xbox platforms, but Sony has yet to fully detail its upgrade and backwards compatibility plans. Destiny 2's upgrade eligibility remains to be seen.

In a similar vein, it's unclear whether PS5 and Xbox Series X players will be able to matchmake with other platforms, or if they'll be their own little islands. Even if Bungie does offer free next-gen upgrades to current-gen owners, a not-insignificant portion of the game's population will remain on current-gen devices. And while Destiny 2 does support cross save, it doesn't have true cross-platform matchmaking, meaning PS4 and Xbox One players can't play with PC players, and so on. It's possible that PS4 and PS5 players, for example, will be able to play together because they both run off the PlayStation Network, but that's just speculation.

It's nice to know that Destiny 2 is heading to next-gen consoles, but those details Bungie mentioned can't come soon enough. We'll update you as soon as we learn more.