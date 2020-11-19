How to watch Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire starting at noon ET / 5pm GMT

You'll need to know how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire to catch the latest news on the game, with a special focus on music, Johnny Silverhand, and more.

The fifth episode of Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is set to debut today at 9am PST / noon EST / 5pm GMT, and you'll be able to catch the whole episode right here as soon as it begins via the Twitch embed above.

Developer CD Projekt Red has teased that this episode is "going to be a big one", as well it should be - Cyberpunk 2077 was set to be released today for several months, until its most recent delay pushed it back to December 10 . We don't know how long this episode is set to go, but they've all come in right around the 25 minute mark so far. Hopefully some of that time includes a behind-the-scenes look at Keanu Reeves embodying the character of Johnny Silverhand - and how a rockerboy born in 1988 ends up lodged in your brain in 2077.

This will actually be our second Night City Wire event this week, after CD Projekt Red surprised us with a look at how Cyberpunk 2077 looks running on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X . The studio also plans to show off some PlayStation footage ahead of Cyberpunk 2077's arrival next month, so that could always be one of the surprises coming in this episode.