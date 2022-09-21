How to watch Andor online and stream the Star Wars show for less

There's a new Star Wars show in town, and that means you'll need to watch Andor online soon to avoid spoilers (because three episodes are available already, there are bound to be a few). But because there are so many streaming services squabbling over our cash these days, we've put together some advice on how to stream Andor for as little as possible here.

Here's the long and short of how to watch Andor online as cheaply as you can - you'll need a month's Disney Plus membership (opens in new tab). We've been covering the Netflix rival for years now, and we've yet to find a less expensive option. Short of getting a free subscription through other services like Verizon in the USA (opens in new tab) or O2 in the UK (opens in new tab), you won't be able to stream Andor on more of a budget than that.

Fortunately, it's far from your only option. We've listed the best Disney Plus sign-up deals where you are right here, not to mention how much it actually costs in your region.

Just remember, you'll need to be a member for at least a couple of months - new episodes drop weekly, and there are 12 in total. That means we have two-and-a-bit more months until we're able to stream Andor in its entirety.

Watch Andor online - USA

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $7.99 per month (opens in new tab)

At the time of writing, your best bet of streaming Andor on the cheap is a bog-standard month of Disney Plus. OK, so it's not a glamorous or surprising option. But because there's no free trial period anymore (and unless you opt for a free six-month add-on with Verizon Unlimited (opens in new tab)), it's the cheapest deal you've got. It's not the best value, though (especially seeing as you'll need more than one month to stream Andor in its entirety - new episodes drop each month). If you're going to stick around, consider the $79.99 annual fee (opens in new tab) instead. That gets you 12 months of Disney Plus for the price of 10, so will save you around $16 overall. Another alternative would be the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m if you'd prefer to go without Hulu ads) (opens in new tab).



Watch Andor - Canada

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

If you're hoping to save some cash and watch Andor online for less, we get it. However, now that the Disney Plus free trial (opens in new tab) is gone, your best option is a standard month - it really is the cheapest available option, sadly. It's the best option, though. Instead, the annual $119.99 deal (opens in new tab) provides you with 12 months for the price of 10. That's a saving of $23.98 overall.



Watch Andor - UK

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | £7.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Just like Obi-Wan, Mandalorian, and Boba Fett, you can't stream Andor anywhere other than Disney Plus. And from what we've been able to tell after years spent covering it, the cheapest option remains a standard month (unless you need a new phone contract, in which case it's worth investigating O2's offer (opens in new tab) of six months of Disney Plus with certain deals). We'd recommend considering the £79.90 (opens in new tab) annual sub, though. While it's more expensive, it's better value in the long run because you're getting 12 months for the price of 10. In other words, you're saving roughly £16 in total.



Stream Andor - Australia

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

As you may have guessed from all the advertising, the only way to watch Andor is through Disney Plus. And the cheapest way of getting your hands on it is with a standard month (you can't get a free trial anymore, sorry). However, be sure to consider the $119.99 annual fee (opens in new tab) if you might stick around. It's better value for money on balance because you get 12 months of the streaming service for the price of 10. That's a saving of $24.



Get Disney Plus deals where you are

(opens in new tab) Check for Disney Plus deals in your region (opens in new tab)

If you can't see your region listed above, we'd recommend checking to see if Disney Plus exists in your area - if it does, you'll find Andor there. And if the streaming service isn't available for you just yet, don't give up. It'll be coming soon, as the company has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.



Watch Andor in order

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Where does this series fit into the wider Star Wars saga? Although we've gone into more detail for our Star Wars timeline guide, Andor takes place between Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One. In fact, it takes place about five years after Obi-Wan and roughly five years before Rogue One.

