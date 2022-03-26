How to live stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha and watch the boxing from anywhere

Australia boxing star Tim Tszyu makes his debut appearance in the States tonight as he takes on US Olympian Terrell Gausha in this intriguing his Super Welterweight clash. Don't miss a minute of Saturday night's action from Minnesota - we're here to tell you exactly how to live stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha online from anywhere in the world.

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha at a glance The fight takes place on Saturday, March 26 in the US (early Sunday, March 27 in the UK and Australia) at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. The main event is set to kick off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 12pm AEDT, with ring walks for the headline act expected around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST/ 1pm AEDT.

Sydney-born Tszyu, comes into this showdown undefeated in 20 fights in a career that has seen notch up 15 KO's. The 27-year-old son of former world champion boxer Kostya Tszyu last appeared in the ring with in November with a points victory over Takeshi Inoue.

Gausha first gained recognition at the 2012 London Olympics, and went on to challenge for the WBA and IBO super welterweight titles only to experience defeat against Erislandy Lara in 2017 via unanimous decision.

The 34-year-old from Cleveland Ohio's has stuttered somewhat since then, but he remains a tough opponent with an impressive 22-2-1 (W-L-D) record.

Make sure you catch the fight with all details on how to live stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha online and watch the boxing where you are below.

How to live stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha in the US

Showtime Showtime will be hosting this weekend's Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha fight in the US, with the event starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, and the fighters expected to make their ring walks at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT. If you don't have the channel on cable, no worries. Showtime's streaming service Showtime Now will let you live stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha. There's a 30-day free trial of Showtime Now available to new users, after which a subscription would usually cost $10.99 per month - but right now it's on offer for just $3.99 per month for four months, after which it will revert to its regular price. It's compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch the fight on big screen or small. You can also get Showtime via FuboTV, which carries it as part of its line-up of more than 100 channels, and is priced from $64.99 a month with a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial available to new customers. If you're out of the country for the Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha matchup fight, you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha if you're out of the country

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days A VPN is your best option for watching a Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream when you're away from home. Many streaming sites use geo-blocking to ensure they are only being watched by people within their country. However, a VPN allows you bypass this block. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect for a boxing live stream. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. We'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN where you can get an additional 3 months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to live stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha in Australia

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports is showing the Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha fight in Australia, costing AU$59.95. You'll need to sign up via Foxtel or Kayo's Main Event for the fight, set to kick off on Sunday at 12pm AEDT, which means you've got the whole day to watch the best hits over and over. If you're away from Oz right now but want to watch the fight, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha in the UK

Fite TV If you're tuning in from the UK, you'll need to head to dedicated combat sports streaming service Fite TV. The online only broadcaster will be showing the fight via PPV for US$9.99 - which roughly works out at around £8. You can access Fite either within your web browser or through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. The fighters are set to make their ring walks at around 3am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Fite's coverage set to start at 2am. For those that aren't keen to forego sleep for the fight, you'll have unlimited reruns available with your PPV purchase. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your streaming services through a VPN.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha in Canada