The Golden Joystick Awards 2022 will take place on Tuesday, November 22 and reveal the winner of Ultimate Game of the Year, plus 17 publicly voted categories including Best Indie Game, Best Gaming Hardware and Best PC Game.



Elden Ring? Horizon Forbidden West? God of War Ragnarok? We've tallied your millions of votes and can't wait to share the winners. Don't expect a whitewash for a handful of AAA games, either - indies such as Tunic, Cult of the Lamb, Immortality and more are in the running for key categories.



We’d love it if you were to co-stream the show with your audience to help share the joy of the Golden Joysticks, and this article is going to show you how.

The Golden Joystick Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 with the show beginning at 12 pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. Look forward to some very special hosts (to be confirmed on Monday Nov 21), exclusive game trailer and a special video celebrating 40 years of the GJAs.



You’ll be able to watch it live on our Twitch (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), and Twitter channels, plus on gameradar.com. Read on for full details on how to co-stream the show.

We're working with more exciting partners with each show thanks to your support. No matter the size of your audience, we'd love for you to be able to share the show with them, along with your thoughts on the event. Don't forget to tag your streams with the #GoldenJoystickAwards hashtag if you're sharing your stream on Twitter.

How to co-stream the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Co-streaming the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 is simple. All you need to do is add a new Browser Source if you're using OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) or Webpage if you use XSplit, then put in our:

Twitch stream (https://www.twitch.tv/goldenjoystickawards (opens in new tab))

YouTube stream (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcYAU1c0lMk (opens in new tab))

After that, just arrange the screen how you want it, add the co-stream tag if you're streaming via Twitch, and then it's time to bring the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 on November 22 to your audience.

For any extra info, make sure to check out our guide to the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 and we'll see you on November 22, 2022 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.