House of the Dragon wraps filming and George R.R. Martin is "loving" it

House of the Dragon, HBO's prequel series to Game of Thrones, has wrapped filming.

The news comes from George R.R. Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the series of fantasy novels on which Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are based. Martin announced the news on his blog, adding that he's already seen rough cuts of a few episodes and is "loving them."

"Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season of House of the Dragon," Martin wrote. "Yes, all ten episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I'm loving them."

Martin notes that the first season of House of the Dragon has just entered post production, which means there's still a bunch of work to be done before it's TV ready. "But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to [showrunner Ryan Condal] and [co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik] and their team, and to our amazing cast."

HBO also revealed a new poster for the series showing one of the Targaryen's dragons front and center.

(Image credit: HBO)

House of the Dragon doesn't yet have a release date, though the first teaser confirmed a 2022 release window. Martin gave a bit of a non-update on that front today as well, writing that there's still "lots of work" ahead and that the ongoing pandemic "makes planning difficult." Still, he says a Summer 2022 release date "could be," so that's inspiring some optimism until we hear something more official.

