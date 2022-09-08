HBO will fix House of the Dragon's viral VFX error

House of the Dragon's coffee cup-style VFX gaffe will soon be history as it's set to be fixed by HBO. The moment, picked up by eagle-eyed viewers in House of the Dragon episode 3, saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) sporting a green screen covering on two of his fingers.

The character is meant to be missing those fingers due to illness, but the VFX team failed to edit the digits out in one particular scene when Viserys is discussing marriage with his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). Viserys hands a scroll to a messenger, which is when you can see the green coverings wrapped around his fingers so they can be edited out later (or not, in this case).

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhISeptember 5, 2022 See more

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the episode is set to be corrected with the revised version hitting streaming platforms later in the week. The error is being compared to Game of Thrones' coffee cup gaffe – in episode 4 of season 8, which aired back in 2019, a Starbucks-branded coffee cup was accidentally left on a table on set during a scene.

That particular mistake weighed heavy on co-showrunner Ryan Condal's mind during production – he previously joked to The Hollywood Reporter that the prequel series had "a very heavily policed set – there was lots of Starbucks-hunting going on."

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max, before following on Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. Make sure you never miss an episode with our handy House of the Dragon release schedule.