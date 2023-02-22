House of the Dragon season 2 "likely" to air in summer 2024

House of the Dragon season 2 seems to have narrowed its release window to summer 2024.

In a new interview with Variety (opens in new tab), HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys said it's "a good guess" that House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere in 2024. We've heard Bloys say something similar in the past, but now he seems to have teased a more specific release window.

Bloys said he doesn't expect the show's second season to be eligible for the 2024 Emmys, which has a cutoff date of May 31, 2024. According to Variety, that means "a likely return" for House of the Dragon in summer 2024.

Can't get enough dragons and medieval political intrigue? Bloys has good news for you. In the same interview, the HBO exec said the sky's the limit when it comes to Game of Thrones spinoffs and that the studio is considering other series based on George R.R. Martin's work right now.

"You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what's going to work. So we're currently doing that," Bloys said. "I'm not opposed to any number of shows. There's probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I'm open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series."

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal previously teased (opens in new tab) that House of the Dragon season 2 will have more "spectacle" than season 1, which is saying a lot because the first season wasn't exactly dull. Regardless, Condal said season 2 "will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in [season 1]."

