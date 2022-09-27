House of the Dragon is recasting more characters as fans think another time jump is imminent

House of the Dragon just featured its biggest time jump yet as several of the major characters were recast with new actors. In episode six, Rhaenyra, Alicent, Laenor, and Laena were all replaced as the show skipped forward 10 years.

But the Game of Thrones prequel’s recasting process hasn’t finished yet. Several of the characters introduced in the latest episode will be played by new actors later in the season. In episode six, we met Alicent’s and Viserys’ children – Aegon II, Helaena, Aemond, and Daeron – as well as Rhaenyra and Laenor’s offspring – Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey.

HBO has already confirmed who will be playing these characters in adulthood as they take on a bigger role in the series. Alicent’s children Aegon II and Helaena will be played in adulthood by Tom Glynn-Carney and Phia Saban. Ewan Mitchell takes over as Aemond, Harry Collett is set to play Jaecerys, while Elliot Grihault will be Lucerys.

It’s not exactly clear when these new actors will take on the roles, but some fans have been speculating the final time jump will come in episode eight or nine. On Twitter, House of the Dragon Source (opens in new tab) – a fan-run platform – suggested: "Episode 8 of #HouseOfTheDragon will feature the final major time jump, the actors/actresses you see in that episode will be the ones playing their characters for the rest of the series, as of right now the series is planned on running for 3-4 seasons."

(Image credit: Sky / HBO)

If this is the case, it may mean the remaining seasons of the show will focus on telling Aegon II’s and Helaena’s stories as the show addresses the Targaryen Civil War. Glynn-Carney has also previously shared some insight into how his character will appear in the series.

"It’s definitely one of the darker roles I’ve played," Glynn-Carney said in an interview with Wonderland. "It’s a very, very complex character. One minute we love him, then the next we hate him, but I’m really enjoying that sort of back-and-forth aspect of the role. It’s a tricky thing to play, but it’s rewarding in so many ways."

We’ll have to wait and see how these new players are introduced to the show in the remaining episodes. Check out our House of the Dragon release schedule to make sure you don’t miss a moment.