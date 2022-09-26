House of the Dragon episode 7 trailer teases the show’s most intense, emotional episode yet

The trailer for this Sunday’s House of the Dragon episode has set the stage for what could be the show’s most intense, emotional episode yet.

The episode 7 preview, which you can watch above, begins with the aftermath of Laena Velaryon’s fiery demise. That burial at sea is the least of the Velaryon and Targaryen family’s worries, however, as a dragon goes missing and deadly alliances are seemingly formed as tensions reach fever pitch in Westeros.

Vhagar, Laena’s former dragon, has been stolen. The list of suspects might be as high as Sunspear, with Daemon, Rhaenyra, and potentially many of the Valeryons all in the frame, but the fire-breathing weapon might not be as dramatic as Otto Hightower’s continued whispers with unseen figures in the shadows.

The former Hand to the King is busy turning the screw in his own inimitable way, while Larys Strong (he of tongue-chopping fame) is also lurking in the background and seemingly keen to strengthen his newfound partnership with Alicent.

On the other side of the war brewing in King’s Landing, Rhaenyra risks her reputation by throwing around accusations of treason. She even spits "now they see you as you are" at an unnamed person. Whoever it’s aimed at, the heir to the Iron Throne probably can’t step back from the cliff-edge her legacy is suddenly teetering over. A rogue dragon, then, might be the least of the court’s problems…

