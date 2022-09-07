House of the Dragon Crabfeeder actor confirms his costume's subtle nod to Game of Thrones history

House of the Dragon star Daniel Scott-Smith, who plays the Crabfeeder in the show, has revealed some major Game of Thrones Easter eggs about his character. The following contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon 3!

Not much about the Crabfeeder – real name Craghas Drahar – was revealed in the series before his savage death at the hands of Daemon Targaryen, but Scott-Smith has opened up about his character to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). As it turns out, the scarring and markings on Drahar's skin is actually greyscale, the illness that infected Jorah Mormont and Shireen Baratheon in Game of Thrones. Greyscale turns skin hard and rock-like and spreads through touch, and Scott-Smith said he discussed with director Greg Yaitanes "how the greyscale might affect him physically, even mentally."

The actor also confirmed that the Crabfeeder wears the same gold mask as the ones seen in Game of Thrones, which are worn by the Sons of the Harpy – they're the group who violently oppose Daenerys Targaryen's rule in Meereen.

"It was definitely a nod to that for, I guess, the fans, because it's something familiar for them," Scott-Smith explained. "And we spoke about the idea of him being the first person to wear this mask and it becoming iconic and, therefore, it's built from that [for Game of Thrones]... Why is he wearing the mask? How does he feel about that? It's a power statement, so he's quite happy wearing it."

Ultimately, the Crabfeeder was sliced in half by Prince Daemon, meaning we've seen the last of Scott-Smith's character in the show. There's still plenty of fire and blood to come, though, and the episode 4 trailer teases Daemon's dramatic return to King's Landing. Check out our House of the Dragon release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode arrives in your time zone.