House Flipper's new DLC is inspired by Cyberpunk 2077

House Flipper has a brand new DLC inspired by the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.

The newly announced House Flipper Cyberpunk DLC is currently available on Steam for free and features a high rise apartment set in the dystopian city of Neo-Tokyo.

A reveal trailer shows off the new DLC with the new apartment with a gloomy, futuristic skyline - reminiscent of Blade Runner 2049 - filled with over 60 Cyberpunk themed items such as “netrun” cabinets, an arcade machine, a gaming setup with at least seven monitors, a “Dataprince armchair”, as well as neon-coloured signs similar to that of the Night City. Also included in the DLC is a cybernetic skin for your hands to help you get immersed in the best body-modding that the far future has to offer.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Krzysztof Krej, CEO of Frozen District, House Flipper's publisher, said, "We are all gamers here at Frozen District, and we're incredibly hyped for the upcoming launch of one of the CD Projekt's biggest titles. Our development teams have extensively voted on the idea of creating a Cyberpunk-themed DLC for House Flipper, so we decided to go for it."

If you’re currently waiting in anticipation for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 release, it seems like the House Flipper Cyberpunk DLC is perfect for you.

While House Flipper is taking advantage of the hype around CDPR's latest, other games, including Path of Exile and Everspace 2, have moved their release dates to steer clear of the game's launch. Cyberpunk 2077 was set to release November 19 until it was delayed to December 10. The first-person RPG will launch on all platforms and will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.