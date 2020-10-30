Everspace 2 Early Access delayed to stay clear of Cyberpunk 2077's December arrival

The most recent delay of Cyberpunk 2077 sent ripples through the gaming world, and Everspace 2 isn't ready to get lost in the waves.

Rockfish Games, the studio behind Everspace 2, took to its Kickstarter page to post an update about the delay and to make its cause plain. The studio called the Cyberpunk delay a "major blow" to the team's planned Early Access release, which was slated for mid-December. This would lead to it bumping right up against the new Cyberpunk release date on December 10.

The studio stated that Everspace 2 would now launch its Early Access in January. "We are aware that Everspace 2 fans will be unhappy," said Rockfish, "but competing with the arguably most anticipated video game in history is just not a good idea."

In the wake of the newest Cyberpunk delay, jokes abound about studios with November releases being relieved for not having to compete with the heavyweight title anymore. Of course, this just means that this burden has now been moved to games that are coming out in December.

But some Everspace fans don't have to wait until January to get quality time with the upcoming game. On November 2, everyone who backed the game's Kickstarter at the €30 level or higher will get keys for the closed beta regardless of the release date for Early Access. The structure of the Kickstarter's tiers puts most of the game's backers in the eligible pool. The keys will then be revoked when Early Access does finally go live, and keys for the updated version of the game will be sent in their place.

It's not yet known exactly what date Everspace 2 will be released, but it no longer has to worry about sharing the room with one of the year's biggest titles.