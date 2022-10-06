Hot new game Skyrim: Anniversary Edition launches on the Epic Games Store

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition has launched on the Epic Games Store in this, the year of our lord 2022.

As you might've heard by now, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition adds a ton of stuff to the base game including updated graphics and load times, all three Skyrim DLC packs, a survival mode, a fishing minigame, and a giant range of Creator Club content. It released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in November 2021, and more recently it came to Switch and became a proper retro game on GOG. Now it's on the Epic Games Store, too.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition is on the Epic Game Store!Find new items, quests, and more in the Skyrim Anniversary Edition Upgrade. Additionally, Skyrim Special Edition owners will receive the free Saints and Seducers, Rare Curios, Fishing, and Survival Mode update. pic.twitter.com/Z1N3bPVmf4October 6, 2022 See more

Just in case you were startled to see Skyrim: Anniversary Edition priced at $70 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, don't worry, it's a much more agreeable $50 on the Epic Games Store. That still might seem like a lot to pay for a game that came out 11 years ago, but all of the added content in the Anniversary Edition might be worth it if you're a big fan and don't already own it elsewhere. Plus, if you already have the Special Edition you can get the key features of the Anniversary Edition as a free upgrade.

I won't even count the number of times Skyrim has been released and re-released by now, but according to Screen Rant (opens in new tab) it's been launched a total of 17 times on 10 different platforms, which must be some sort of record. If that release cadence tracks, one can only reckon Elder Scrolls 6 will be launching and re-launching well into the next millennium.

