Skyrim Anniversary Edition is somehow $70 on Switch

Skyrim's latest re-release is a staggering $70 on the Nintendo Switch.

As first reported by Kotaku (opens in new tab) yesterday on September 29, the new price point for Skyrim Anniversary Edition on the Switch took a lot of users by surprise. This is chiefly because the RPG's latest re-release came out of nowhere, being stealth-launched on the Switch with zero notice given from Bethesda.

What got a little lost in the commotion was the price point. After a few hours though, Twitter users began to pick up on the strange price point for the game, which bundles in all of Skyrim's past DLC expansions and add-ons, with new content like fishing and several side quests.

Ight, Bethesda. Wtf is this? $70 for Skyrim on Switch?! pic.twitter.com/mhmGc3oUrYSeptember 29, 2022 See more

$70 Nintendo Switch Games are here pic.twitter.com/hVThrC6bFKSeptember 29, 2022 See more

Oddly enough, this is more expensive than the U.K. version of Skyrim Anniversary Edition. Nowadays, there tends to be far less price disparity between U.S. and U.K. versions of games, as we're now seeing with PlayStation first-party PS5 games like Returnal and Demon's Souls, both retailing for $70/£70.

In this case though, the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim on the Switch costs £60 in the U.K., and $70 in the U.S. No matter the difference between prices though, this is still $70 for U.S. customers for a game that's nearly 11 years old, which appears to be the main cause of concern for social media users.

It's also worth noting, as Kotaku rightly points out, that Skyrim was always retailing for a sizeable $60 on the Switch. Rather than drop the price point of the base version of the RPG, it looks like Bethesda has instead elected to whack $10 on top of the Anniversary Edition.

